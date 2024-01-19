Highlights Fiorentina have joined the race to sign Jordan James from Birmingham City.

Clubs in England, including Newcastle United, Brentford, and Brighton, have shown interest in James, but a move abroad is looking more likely, according to reports.

Birmingham City reportedly value James in excess of £10 million this month.

Italian Serie A side Fiorentina have become the latest club to join the race to sign Birmingham City's Jordan James this month.

That is according to Graeme Bailey via HITC, who report that the young midfielder is now looking likely to leave the UK this month.

Fiorentina want to sign Jordan James

Indeed, at this stage, a move abroad is said to be more likely than not.

This clearly deals a blow to clubs in England who have shown an interest in James, with the likes of Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion all having sent scouts to cast eyes on the midfielder.

Jordan James' 2023/24 Championship statistics, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches Played 25 Starts 12 Minutes Played 1192 Goals 6 Assists 0 Pass Accuracy % 77.8 Long Ball Accuracy % 50 Chances Created (Per 90) 0.76 Tackles won (Per 90) 1.43 Duels won (Per 90) 6.12 Interceptions (Per 90) 1.43 Stats correct as of 19/01/2024

Ultimately, though, whether or not Jordan James leaves this month will depend on Birmingham City's price tag being met.

HITC claim that it will take an offer in excess of £10 million to get a deal done for the 19-year-old this month.

Fiorentina set to rival Atalanta to sign Jordan James

Of course, the above news regarding Fiorentina is not the first rumour linking James with a move to Italy this month.

At the beginning of the transfer window, for example, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Serie A outfit Atalanta had submitted a bid for the highly-rated youngster.

At the time, Romano claimed that the club were working on a deal worth an initial €4-4.5 million, with personal terms with the player agreed.

However, that fee is clearly way off the asking price now being reported.

Recently, Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray commented on James future at St Andrews.

Whilst he did say that he did not want the club to sell their best players, he did admit that he can see why James is so coveted and called on the fans to understand if James was sold to reinvest in the wider squad.

"Is there interest in him? Maybe." Mowbray said, via BirminghamLive.

"What’s the number? In my mind, we don’t want to sell our best young players, but if we want to reinvest and you get a number that helps you bring four players in, I hope if that’s what we choose to do - and I’m not saying we are - the fans understand it’s only because we are trying to make the football club better quickly.

"He is a talent, we can all see that. I like watching him burst away from players. He changes pace. He’s like one of these cars that has that nitrous oxide, he can put his foot down and he’s off.

"I can see why he’s coveted. He plays for his country and he’s scored six goals. We’ll see how it rolls in the next couple of weeks.

"Hopefully he’s still here doing his job, whether it’s an eight, a six, a 10 - he can do all of them."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Fiorentina, or indeed any other side, can get a deal with Birmingham City over the line in the coming days and weeks.