Birmingham City stance revealed with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham eyeing deal

Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is available for loan and is a player that both Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United have looked at, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove was linked with the Owls before leaving Aberdeen to join Birmingham back in January and has endured a difficult start to life at St Andrew’s.

Earlier this summer reports indicated that the Blues would look to loan out the 24-year-old ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and it seems a move to League One could happen before the end of the window.

Nixon has reported that Cosgrove remains available and that he’s a player that both the Owls and Rotherham have looked at.

Pressed on Wednesday’s interest in the striker, Nixon indicated that signing a new forward was “not as pressing a need” following some of their recent transfer dealings but added it would still be a “good loan”.

Cosgrove scored 47 goals and added 10 assists for Aberdeen in 103 appearances but has not found the net once and featured just 12 times since joining Birmingham in a £2 million deal in the previous window.

The Verdict

The Cosgrove situation has been a strange one, with the 24-year-old struggling to make an impact since his move to Birmingham.

The change in management at St Andrew’s, which has seen Aitor Karanka replaced by Lee Bowyer, doesn’t seem to have done him any favours and a move away may be the best thing for him.

Given his recent struggles, the step down to League One could make a lot of sense and it would be no surprise to see him back amongst the goals if he moved to the third tier – particularly for two sides that you’d expect to hold hopes of challenging for promotion.

It’s the sort of deal that could turn out to be very productive for either Rotherham or Wednesday if things work out.