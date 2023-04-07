Manchester United are keeping tabs on Birmingham City youngster Rico Browne ahead of the summer window but his current side are keen to extend his stay, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old is one of several promising young players at St Andrew's along with George Hall and Jobe Bellingham, with the latter two also reported to have been the subject of interest from elsewhere previously.

Plying his trade as a central defender, he will be keen to force his way into John Eustace's first-team plans sooner rather than later - but is he keen on the prospect of remaining in the Midlands?

Rico Browne's stance on Manchester United move

The same report from Football Insider has revealed that the defender would be keen on making the switch to Old Trafford, even though he rejected Premier League interest previously.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were reported to be interested in him, but the youngster put pen to paper to extend his stay in the Midlands in what was a big boost for the Championship outfit.

He is yet to make his first-team debut for Eustace's side - but his current team are keen to see him stay put for now with the player acting as skipper for the club's Under-21s side.

They could be facing a losing battle in their quest to keep him though with United "compiling an extensive dossier" on him.

Should Rico Browne make the move to Manchester United?

It will be interesting to see what happens in the centre-back department because several players in this area are currently on course to leave St Andrew's in the summer.

Harlee Dean, Kevin Long and George Friend all see their contracts expire, with Maxime Colin's stay at the club also scheduled to come to an end at the end of this term.

Not only are they at risk of losing players on the expiration of their deals - but Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty are set to leave next month following the expiration of their loan deals.

Nico Gordon is another player who has an uncertain future with the defender yet to kick on and establish himself as a key part of the Midlands outfit's first team.

However, both Gordon and Browne could be a real asset for Eustace's side in the future and this is why it would be difficult to see the club letting both leave without putting up a fight.

It seems as though the club have an option to extend Gordon's deal though, something that will give them a lifeline if they don't manage to tie him down to a long-term contract before the summer arrives.