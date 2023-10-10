Highlights John Eustace's departure from Birmingham City was unexpected and the players were not informed beforehand.

John Eustace’s departure from Birmingham City was met with shock by the club’s playing staff.

According to The Athletic, the players were not warned in advance that the Blues were set to part ways with the 43-year-old.

The squad has also not been informed of what is next, with many reporting that Wayne Rooney is closing in on becoming the club’s newest manager.

Eustace was well liked by his players, with Friday night’s win over West Brom being the last time they saw the former Ireland assistant coach.

In particular, the younger members of the first team squad were quite fond of him given the opportunities that he afforded them.

How did John Eustace fare as Birmingham manager?

Eustace departed Birmingham following a 3-1 win over their local rivals last weekend.

This result moved the team up to sixth in the Championship table, sitting inside the play-off places.

Eustace earned a lot of credit for the work he did in his first campaign in charge, in which he led the side to a 17th place finish.

Many had tipped the Blues to be competing for relegation to League One prior to that first season getting underway, but Birmingham earned their survival with multiple games to spare.

Eustace was linked with the Rangers job in September following the team’s positive start to this term.

The players reportedly felt that he had brought a togetherness to the squad that helped steer them clear of any danger of relegation despite difficult circumstances off the pitch.

New owners arriving in the summer was seen as a sign that the club was heading towards an upwards trajectory under Eustace.

However, the company led by Tom Wagner has now decided to go in a different direction just a few months into their reign as the new owners.

Why did Birmingham City sack John Eustace?

It is understood that the club was keen to move in a different direction following the completion of the takeover, with new CEO Garry Cook now overseeing the running of the club.

A decision was made to try and attract a big name to the helm, with Cook being close to Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford.

Eustace delayed contract talks with the club until the takeover was completed, but the new owners refused to enter discussions a few weeks ago, which created uncertainty surrounding his future.

He had two-years remaining on his current deal before being dismissed on Monday.

Next up for Birmingham is a clash with Middlesbrough on 21 October.

Will Wayne Rooney be a good appointment for Birmingham City?

Rooney’s time at DC United was quite underwhelming, with the 37-year-old leading the MLS club to a ninth place finish last season.

The former England striker’s time at Derby County was more difficult to judge given the difficult circumstances under which he worked.

The Rams were struggling financially, and docked points ultimately cost them their place in the Championship.

He did work well with younger players, which will be useful at Birmingham given the wealth of exciting talent they have produced over the last number of years.

However, it’s not clear whether he is the man to bring the team back to the Premier League.