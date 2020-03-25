Birmingham City social round-up: Jude Bellingham, Jeremie Bela and Harlee Dean all feature

Since opting to appoint Pep Clotet as their head coach following the departure of Garry Monk last summer, Birmingham City have experienced a mixed amount of success in the Championship.

Following a relatively inconsistent start to the season, the Blues have stepped up their performance levels in 2020.

Having suffered just three defeats in all competition since the turn of the year, Birmingham will now be hoping to experience a positive end to the campaign under the guidance of Clotet.

Due to the ongoing health crisis in the United Kingdom, the Blues will have to wait until May to play their next fixture which has led to a number of their players opting to use social media to pass the time.

Here, we take a look at what these Birmingham players have been doing over the past week in our latest social round-up.

Jude Bellingham

A stand-out performer for Birmingham this season since making his first-team debut in the League Cup against Portsmouth in August, Jude Bellingham is seemingly destined for greatness.

Given that the midfielder has been linked with a plethora of the clubs in recent months, it would be somewhat of shock if the Blues are able to keep him at St Andrew’s this summer.

Bellingham has been using his time off to maintain his fitness ahead of the resumption of the season, as illustrated by this Instagram post.

Jeremie Bela

After experiencing a positive start to life at St Andrew’s, Jeremie Bela sustained a hamstring injury during last month’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Although he was forced to leave the field on a stretcher, the winger’s issue turned out to be less serious than expected and thus he has been using the past few weeks to step up his rehabilitation.

Bela recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram working out with the caption: “Stay at home, God bless you.”

Harlee Dean

A roller-coaster of a season for Harlee Dean has resulted in him drifting in and out of Birmingham’s starting eleven.

With Jake Clarke-Salter and Marc Roberts both providing stiff competition in the heart of defence, the 28-year-old has been forced to step up to the mark in recent fixtures.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What was Birmingham's front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 season? 888Sport Paddy Power Betfair Bet365

Dean celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday by posting a picture of his wife with his children on Instagram.

Geraldo Bajrami

With first-team opportunities limited at Birmingham, Geraldo Bajrami was loaned to Solihull Moors for the remainder of the season last month.

Since making this particular switch, the defender has featured on four occasions in the National League for the Moors who are currently in contention for a play-off place.

Making reference to the ongoing health crisis in the United Kingdom, Bajrami posted on Instagram: “Stay safe people.”