Blackburn Rovers have got work to do in the final month of this summer's transfer window.

After a quiet start to the market, deals are starting to get done to bring new players to Ewood Park for head coach John Eustace's first-team squad.

Indeed, with the Lancashire outfit finishing just three points clear of the Championship relegation zone last season, there is no escaping the fact that improvements need to be made to the side.

Now, it seems as though Blackburn could be about to raid one of Eustace's former clubs, as they look to bring some more new additions into the squad.

Birmingham City winger targeted for Ewood Park move

According to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, Rovers are interested in a move for Siriki Dembele.

The Birmingham winger is one of several players the Lancashire club are said to be keen to move for, as we enter the final month of the transfer window.

A move to Blackburn for the 27-year-old would reunite him with Eustace, who signed him for the Blues just last summer.

It would also give the winger the chance to make a swift return to the Championship, after his current club were relegated to League One at the end of last season.

Of course, given Dembele was not always able to hold down a place in that Birmingham side that were relegated last season, this is a move that could be seen as something of a risk for Rovers.

Siriki Dembele 2023/24 Championship stats for Birmingham City - from SofaScore Appearances 33 Starts 23 Goals 6 Expected Goals 2.93 Shots per Game 1.2 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 79% Dribble Success Rate 49%

But despite that, there can be no denying that the Ewood Park faithful have already seen the best of Dembele, that would at least make this an exciting move for Blackburn fans, if it was to happen.

Siriki Dembele has made his mark against Blackburn Rovers

Back in late November last year, Dembele was part of a struggling Birmingham side that travelled to Ewood Park to face Rovers, under the management of Wayne Rooney.

The Blues went into the game on the back of their first win in seven since the appointment of the former Manchester United and England striker.

But after a goalless first-half, a 15-minute blitz after the break seemed to have Dembele and co. on their way to another defeat, as Blackburn quickly took control of the game with a 3-0 lead.

It was at that point though, that the Blues winger started to take matters into his own hands.

In the space of 15 minutes, Dembele scored two excellent goals from the edge of the area, to pull the scoreline back to 3-2, setting up a nervy end to the game for Rovers.

Ultimately, Blackburn would overcome that challenge, with a stoppage time strike from Harry Leonard securing a 4-2 win for the hosts.

Even so, that performance from Dembele should mean that there is at least some desire among the Ewood Park fanbase, to see these links with the winger materialise into a genuine transfer.

With his efforts in that spell against the Lancashire outfit, the winger showed that when he is in the right situation, he can call upon the intent needed to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

He also evidently has the quality to back it up, as shown with the standard of finishes for those two goals against Blackburn, when his side are up against in matches.

It has felt in recent times as though Rovers have lacked a dearth of attacking options who are capable of doing that, so the addition of someone who can may be vital for next season.

Beyond that, it did seem to be towards the start of the 2023/24 campaign, when he was playing under Eustace, that Dembele seemed to be more involved and influential for Birmingham.

As a result, a move to Ewood Park that allows the winger to play under the same head coach again, could now bring the best out of him once more.

So with that in mind, it seems while there may be some understandable concerns around this link, those connected with Blackburn Rovers also ought to have seen something, to give them at least some confidence about what it could potentially lead to this season,