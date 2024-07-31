Highlights Birmingham City is building a strong squad to return to the Championship, attracting players to their exciting project.

Blackburn Rovers may not be the best option for Siriki Dembele, as their upcoming season looks challenging.

Dembele should consider staying with Birmingham City for now, as he thrived in League One and could be a key player for them.

It has been a very busy summer for Birmingham City so far, and it doesn’t look like it is going to stop anytime soon.

The club has been focusing their attention on what players they want to bring into the club as they try to have a squad good enough to return to the Championship.

The Blues have seen many players join the club in recent weeks, but Birmingham could now be the subject of potential interest in their key players, with Siriki Dembele emerging on their radar of second tier sides.

Blackburn Rovers hold interest in Siriki Dembele

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Dembele from Birmingham City.

Nixon states that Rovers could be about to receive as much as £12 million from Ipswich Town for striker Sammie Szmodics, and the club is looking to reinvest that money into players such as Dembele, AFC Bournemouth defender James Hill, and RWD Molenbeek striker Makhtar Gueye.

This isn’t the first time that Blackburn have been linked with a move for Dembele - in the 2022 summer transfer window, Rovers were in advanced talks to sign the player from Bournemouth.

However, a move failed to happen, but it now appears as though the Lancashire side are keen to revisit the player with Dembele in League One with Birmingham.

Dembele may be interested in a move back into the Championship, but the attacker should look at what is happening at Birmingham and decide that it is more of an exciting project than what is on offer at Ewood Park.

Birmingham City’s exciting project

Birmingham City have been very busy in this transfer window so far, adding eight new players to their squad. These additions include players such as Alfie May, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Marc Leonard, and Alex Cochrane.

All these players could easily be playing much higher than League One, but Birmingham have been able to entice these players to join, given the excitement behind the project.

Despite the Blues being in League One, the club is showing signs that they mean business this season; they don’t want to be stuck in the third tier for long and are keen to have the best players on display to make sure that doesn’t happen.

These additions, plus those who already are at the club, which include Jordan James, Ethan Laird, and George Hall, mean that Birmingham have players that can take this club forward in the next couple of years. Their ambitions are probably beyond just promotion into the Championship.

On the other hand, Blackburn Rovers do look like they could be in for a very difficult season. The transfer window so far has been a challenge for the club, and it doesn’t look like it is going to get much better, with Szmodics looking likely to leave.

Like Birmingham, Blackburn struggled at the bottom end of the Championship last season, meaning if Dembele were to leave the Blues this summer to head for Ewood Park, it would be for a Championship side but one that many are tipping to struggle in 2024/25.

Dembele should reject Blackburn and stay at Birmingham City

Dembele only joined Birmingham last summer from Bournemouth and the attacker still has two years left to run on his contract with the League One side.

So, from this point of view, Birmingham are under no pressure to sell Dembele. They can afford to keep hold of the player even while being in the third tier this season.

It was a productive campaign for Dembele on a personal level last season. He scored six goals and chipped in with a single assist in 33 league games, although his influence did wane as the season stretched on.

The 27-year-old can do so much better, and back in League One, it could be the perfect chance for him to get his career going once more at Birmingham.

Siriki Dembele's League One stats Apps 105 Goals 21 Assists 27 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 29th)

The last time Dembele played in League One was in the 2020/21 campaign, in which he scored 11 goals and recorded an impressive 12 assists in 42 league games.

That season, Dembele was so impressive in front of goal, averaging 1.8 shots per game, missing only seven big chances, and finishing the campaign with a 14% goal conversion rate.

As well as the goals, Dembele was so good at creating chances. He created a staggering 17 for his teammates as well as collecting 1.5 key passes. He finished that League One season with a Sofascore rating of 7.06.

Birmingham would love to have that Dembele in their team this season. They have added some really impressive additions for the level, but Dembele could be a real difference-maker if he were to hit those heights once again.

The attacker was excellent in the third tier.

Since moving into the Championship, Dembele has struggled to replicate such form, with his best season in that league probably being the 2023/24 campaign.

So, a season in League One with Birmingham could be what the player needs right now from a playing point of view. He would be playing for a dominant side similar to what he was in at Peterborough - one that would be competing at the top end of the league.

If he were to move to Blackburn, Dembele could struggle once again. Rovers don’t look like a side that are going to be pushing at the top end of the table, and given the players they could lose, they are not going to be a team that is always going to be on the front foot.

Dembele joining Rovers could in fact be a step backwards in his career, with the mid-term prospects at St Andrew's far more appealing, even if that means a year playing below Championship level.