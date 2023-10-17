Highlights Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan criticizes Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney, questioning Rooney's managerial record and his right to take over.

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Wayne Rooney has not earned the right to take over as Birmingham City manager.

Rooney put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year contract at St Andrew's last week, replacing John Eustace, who was surprisingly sacked despite the Blues making a strong start to the season.

Birmingham currently sit sixth in the Championship table and they have won their last two games, but CEO Garry Cook claimed that Eustace's ambitions were not aligned with those of the board.

Rooney has previously had spells in charge of Derby County and DC United, departing the latter earlier this month, and he promised to create a "winning culture" at the club.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time," Rooney told the club's official website.

"It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club.

"We are fully aligned on what is expected.

"I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity.

"It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

"We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the first team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals.

"I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it.

"We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet."

The 37-year-old will take charge of the Blues for the first time against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan criticised Birmingham for their decision to replace Eustace after the excellent job he did at St Andrew's, and he has reservations about Rooney's appointment due to his 27% win record in management.

Asked whether Rooney had earned the Birmingham job, Jordan said on talkSPORT: "Not particularly.

"What about his management record details that he has earned the right to take over from a man that weathered the storm of a very difficult ownership model that created division in the football club and created uncertainty about the football club's future?

"All of a sudden you get a few investors in like Tom Brady, who appear to be autograph hunters, and this guy Eustace puts you in the top six and his reward is to get drop kicked out of a job for a fella who has got a 27% win record in America."

Is Wayne Rooney a good appointment for Birmingham City?

It is difficult not to share some of Jordan's concerns about Rooney's appointment.

While he worked under incredibly difficult circumstances at Derby, Rooney's win percentage as a manager is poor, and it does raise questions about whether he is the right man to implement the winning mentality the club's board have demanded.

Eustace had done an outstanding job so far this season, and there will be huge pressure on Rooney to keep his side in promotion contention after taking over with the club sitting in the play-off places.

Rooney does have potential as a manager, but it feels like an unnecessary gamble to replace Eustace.