Highlights Jordan criticizes Birmingham City's decision to appoint Wayne Rooney as manager, saying they are getting what they deserve.

Rooney's tenure as Birmingham boss has started poorly, with only eight points from 11 games and a relegation form.

Rooney needs to deliver consistent wins to prove he is the right man for the job and win over supporters.

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan says Birmingham City are getting what they deserve for appointing Wayne Rooney as manager.

The Blues controversially made the decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney in October, despite sitting sixth in the Championship table at the time.

It has been a tough start to life as Birmingham boss for Rooney, and he suffered his seventh defeat from his 11 games in charge as his side were beaten 3-2 by leaders Leicester City at St Andrew's on Monday night.

Stephy Mavididi gave the Foxes the lead in the 10th minute, but the Blues responded well, with Jordan James equalising just four minutes later.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall restored the visitors' advantage in the 21st minute before Mavididi added a third early in the second half, and while James reduced the deficit in the 74th minute to set up a tense finish, Leicester held on for all three points.

Birmingham currently sit 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

Jordan: Birmingham City are getting what they deserve

Jordan has not held back in his criticisms of Rooney previously, and he says that he has not been impressed by the job he has done at St Andrew's so far.

"They made a decision, what should be slightly concerning is that Wayne Rooney says he has had to adapt to the players, and ultimately the recruitment is important," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"Of course, recruitment is always important, but that should be a smoke signal to the Birmingham board that there's to be requests for quite significant investment.

"Obviously we had the headline news that they were sixth in the league and were doing okay, but certain Birmingham fans were saying 'it was a hard watch with Eustace, it wasn't great football, and it was beginning to come off the boil', and so Rooney caught them at the time when they were moving from boiling to simmer.

"Playing 11 games and getting eight points is relegation form, if you continue that, you get relegated.

"If you extrapolate that over a season, you get 32 points, you finish bottom of the league or second to bottom.

"Do I think that will continue? Probably not.

"Do I think that we've seen anything vaguely resembling what Wayne Rooney might be as a manager? No, at no point during this debate about his managerial credentials.

"He went into Derby when everything was up in the air, and so often people make a big deal about how difficult it is to manage in those environments.

"Sometimes it's much easier because you don't have any choices, you just have to knuckle down.

"You've got all the adversity against you, and you've got all of the circumstances where you've got the built-in scenario where there's no pressure because people are expecting it to fall apart, you're in freefall, your club is in administration or in real big difficulties, your owner has gone missing because he can't fund the football club anymore and you're having to get players out of the door.

"All of that provides a backdrop that you can actually galvanise, and he did that, they stayed up barely with Derby.

"He's gone to America, he's done nothing in America, and he's started slowly at Birmingham, so I don't know what we can say.

"It almost feels like you have to be apologetic for being critical of Wayne Rooney, but there's nothing to criticise or praise, there's just nothing there."

"They've got what they deserve, haven't they?" Jordan continued.

"I wouldn't have made the Rooney appointment, so I can't put myself in those shoes.

"I don't look at it and say 'I tell you what I needed to do, I was sixth in the league, I need to go and get someone that wins one game in four in the American league, finished lower to mid-table in the American league, and I need to go and get him because he's going to be the solution'.

"Now I would need to have understood that decision-making process, what is in that decision-making process? What was it about the guy that wins one game in four with a 27% win record that made me want to talk to him?

"At the front of the queue will be Wayne Rooney the name.

"Now maybe these guys came across one another in America and they saw something that really impressed them about Wayne.

"When they sat down and talked with him and he gave them this wonderful speech about what the vision should be for Birmingham City and how he was going to deliver it, if I bought into that and I'm seeing the change, and Wayne's talking about the need for a change and adapting and a change is coming, well you're in for a penny in for a pound."

What next for Birmingham City?

There is no doubt it has been a poor start for Rooney as Birmingham manager.

He has had some tough fixtures during his reign, but as Jordan says, eight points from 11 games is an alarming run of form, particularly considering the club sat sixth at the time of his arrival.

It has been a more positive week for the Blues, with a much-needed win at Cardiff City and a decent performance against Leicester, but Rooney needs to deliver wins consistently if he is to convince supporters he is the right man for the job.