Speculation is growing about potential player signings under Rooney, with reports linking the club to Jack Butland for a January transfer.

Butland's possible arrival could result in current goalkeeper John Ruddy leaving the club, as Butland would likely become the new starting goalkeeper.

Birmingham City get the new Wayne Rooney era underway this weekend as they travel to face Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Rooney was appointed the club’s new manager last week, after the shock sacking of John Eustace.

Rooney has been tasked with keeping the positive results coming, but doing it in a style of play that is attractive to the eye.

As whenever a new manager is appointed, speculation starts to gather about what players the said manager is going to look at signing.

That has indeed happened with Rooney and Birmingham, as over the weekend, it was reported that the Blues are keen on signing Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland in the January transfer window.

Birmingham City interested in Jack Butland

Butland is said to want to leave Rangers, and a return to the club where it started for the player could be an option.

The goalkeeper only joined the Scottish side in June, as he was a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace following his contract ending.

Before that, Butland spent last season on loan at Manchester United, where he failed to play for the club as he was used as squad cover.

The Englishman was convinced to join Rangers in the summer by Mick Beale, but now that he has left the club, Butland is said to be considering his options.

The Blues do have options in the goalkeeping department, and the report states that Neil Etheridge is a player they want to move on, but that might not happen until the summer. Butland's potential arrival could see current first-choice John Ruddy also leave the club.

Why could Jack Butland’s arrival at Birmingham City see John Ruddy depart?

As mentioned, Birmingham have a wealth of experience in their goalkeeping ranks, as both Ruddy and Etheridge are players who have played at this level for a long time.

Ruddy joined the club last summer on a free transfer, and since he arrived, he has become the club’s first choice in between the sticks.

Therefore, that has seen Etheridge become number two, and his appearances have been limited to the Carabao Cup this season. Etheridge is likely to leave the club at some point in the next two windows.

But, you would have to presume that should Butland join the club in January, he is going to play, and, therefore, Ruddy would lose his place in the starting XI.

So, Butland’s arrival could well see the departure of Ruddy in the January transfer window, especially after the interest in the summer. Ruddy was heavily linked with Luton Town in the summer, with at one stage it being reported that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

However, a move didn’t happen, and he stayed at the club. It is unclear if the interest is still there, but Birmingham bringing in a goalkeeper in January would put teams on alert for Ruddy’s services.

Butland is a younger goalkeeper, and Ruddy is getting on, despite the fact that he has shown this season that he is still performing at a good level. He is averaging 2.5 saves per game, with 1.3 coming from shots in the penalty area, while he also has 56.3% pass accuracy, as per WhoScored.com.

Ruddy isn’t getting any younger, and that may be why Rooney is looking at replacing the number one with a younger, more athletic keeper. If this does happen, you would expect Ruddy to be keen on moving on, as he will want to continue playing as much as he can while he can.

So, Birmingham may decide to cut their losses and move the 36-year-old on before he potentially leaves the club for nothing next summer.