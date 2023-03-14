In the previous transfer window, Birmingham City head coach John Eustace decided to make some alterations to his squad.

As well as opting to part ways with Jonathan Leko, the Blues boss managed to secure the services of two fresh faces.

Kevin Long joined Birmingham on a short-term deal following a spell with Burnley while another individual made a temporary switch to St Andrew’s.

After being limited to just four league starts for Sheffield United during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, Reda Khadra was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion in order to facilitate a move to Birmingham.

Having arrived at the club with a point to prove following a stint in which he ultimately failed to impress for the Blades, Khadra made an immediate impact for Birmingham on his debut.

Introduced as a substitute in the club’s meeting with Bristol City, the attacker scored in the second-half of this clash.

While Khadra was unable to prevent his side from suffering a defeat at Ashton Gate, he backed up his individual display by finding the back of the net in the club’s FA Cup meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Due to a hamstring injury that he sustained against Swansea City, the Germany Under-21 international missed the next five league games.

The Blues struggled in the absence of Khadra as they suffered four defeats in the Championship.

Khadra made his return to action against Wigan Athletic and marked his eighth appearances for the club by scoring against Rotherham United last weekend.

When you consider that Khadra has shown that he is capable of providing an attacking outlet for Birmingham, the Championship outlet should be looking to strike a fresh agreement with Brighton for his services this summer.

While a permanent move is unlikely to be on the cards due to the fact that the Seagulls extended his contract earlier this year, there is a possibility that the Premier League outfit could sanction another temporary exit.

Due to the presence of Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma, Khadra will find it extremely difficult to force his way into Brighton’s side next season.

Mac Allister has been involved in eight goals for Brighton in the Premier League this season while Mitoma has provided 13 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Unlike this duo, Khadra lacks top-flight experience and may not be ready to play regularly at this level.

Therefore, a return to Birmingham could suit all of the parties involved.

The Blues will be able to turn to an individual who possesses the talent required to make an impact in the Championship.

Khadra meanwhile will get the chance to feature week-in, week-out which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

As for Brighton, they could reap the rewards of Khadra’s loan spell in the future if he goes to improve significantly as a player during the 2023/24 campaign.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club