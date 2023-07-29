After many years of frustration in regards to their Far East owners, Birmingham City supporters have seen light at the end of the tunnel this summer in the form of American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner.

Wagner completed a partial 45 per cent takeover of the Blues two weeks ago after waiting for two months for approval, and the plan in the future is to completely buy out Birmingham Sports Holdings - who are still the majority shareholders of the club.

Effectively though, Wagner and his team are now running the show at St Andrew's - the stadium in which he now owns - and it is very clear to see that there is new ownership in town with the club's transfer business.

City have invested in plenty of Championship-proven talent in their early and mid-20's on permanent deals - Dion Sanderson, Siriki Dembele, Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan are just some of the names that have arrived to significantly strengthen John Eustace's hand going into the new season.

Birmingham aren't stopping there though and with a desire to bolster their attack, and they are one of a number of clubs who have been linked with Everton's in-demand striker Tom Cannon this week.

What is the latest in the transfer battle for Tom Cannon?

The Blues and Stoke City are the latest in a long line of Championship teams to be linked with Cannon, per Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Cannon's former loan club Preston North End, as well as Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are all also in the chase for the 20-year-old, but Everton are said to be demanding a £1 million loan fee for the youngster's services.

Nixon believes that could be tough to do from a Birmingham perspective, so they may have to already admit defeat in the battle for the Republic of Ireland youth international.

That would mean alternatives need to be looked at, and Fulham's Jay Stansfield is one player in particular who should be on City's radar.

Who is Jay Stansfield?

20-year-old forward Stansfield came through the Exeter City academy, the club that his late dad Adam played for over a four-year period and scored 39 times for, but he was plucked away by Fulham in 2019 after the Cottagers saw his talent at youth level.

Stansfield was prolific at under-18 level in his debut year with the Londoners, scoring 25 times in just 16 outings and it led to his senior debut for the club in both the Championship and FA Cup later that season.

Injuries hampered the youngster the following year but after scoring six times in 14 appearances for the club's under-21's in 2021-22, Fulham decided to loan Stansfield back to Exeter for the 2022-23 campaign after he had made three cameo appearances in the Premier League at the start of the season.

In League One, Stansfield scored nine times for the Grecians and also notched seven assists in a really creative campaign, but the quick, versatile forward could now be ready for the step up to the Championship - and FLW revealed earlier in the month that the Cottagers would prefer to send him to the second tier if he departs this summer.

What is Jay Stansfield's situation at Fulham?

Stansfield is seen as a bright prospect for the Cottagers and has been away in America with the first-team squad in pre-season, but as the transfer window moves on and Marco Silva lands his targets, the likelihood is that Stansfield will be allowed to move on loan.

A permanent exit will be out of the question, and he's contracted essentially at Craven Cottage until June 2025 as they hold an extra year's extension that they can trigger on his current deal, which expires next summer.

And Birmingham should be right at the front of the pack for Stansfield when he becomes available - he would fit in with their young, hungry squad and would give Eustace a different option through the middle to Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Stansfield's versatility of being able to play off both flanks and in the number 10 role too only furthers his usefulness to a club by Birmingham, who should do all they can to land him if Cannon does not arrive.