Highlights Birmingham City's recent defeats under Wayne Rooney's management have exposed the team's current fragilities and highlighted the need for player replacements in the upcoming transfer window.

Experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy's performance has declined, indicating the need for a younger and sharper replacement, potentially Leicester City's Daniel Iversen.

Iversen, who had impressive performances while on loan at Preston North End, has been overlooked at Leicester and could benefit from a loan deal to showcase his talent and attract interest in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Birmingham City slumped to a fifth defeat in seven matches in Wayne Rooney's tenure as manager on Wednesday night as Blackburn Rovers put the Blues to the sword.

A win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday offered some brief hope, and so did going in at half-time against Blackburn with the scoreline 0-0.

But three goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half from Jon Dahl Tomasson's side showed Birmingham's current fragilities, and it just exposed that they have far more problems than they did than when John Eustace was in charge.

The way that Rooney wants his side to play football is likely going to see a few players replaced in January or the summer of 2024, and it would be no shock if one of those was experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The veteran stopper was solid last season, but now aged 37, Ruddy is starting to show signs that he is slowing down and that he will struggle to do the job of a sweeper 'keeper behind City's high line.

Ruddy was caught out for Sammie Szmodics' first goal of his brace as he was in a poor position off his line, whilst he let James Hill's seemingly harmless shot go straight through him to see Rovers go 3-0 up.

As harsh as it may be, Rooney may need to look for someone younger and sharper in January, and he could potentially save a career from being wasted in the form of Leicester City's Daniel Iversen.

Who is Daniel Iversen?

Leicester currently have four first-team goalkeepers for head coach Enzo Maresca to choose from, but the Italian set his stall out pretty clearly over the summer when bringing Mads Hermansen in from Brondby.

Before that, both Danny Ward and Iversen got time in-between the sticks during the 2022-23 Premier League season, but it was only in Brendan Rodgers' final few matches where the latter got his chance, and he remained in the starting 11 for the final 12 matches of the campaign.

Iversen returned to Leicester over the summer though as third or fourth choice, with youngster Jakub Stolarczyk above him in the pecking order as well, with the Dane and Danny Ward fighting it out to be third in command.

Considering Iversen had some memorable performances for Leicester in the final couple of months of last season, it has been a surprise to see him bombed out completely by Maresca, and at the age of just 26 he still has a lot to offer for a club somewhere.

John Ruddy v Daniel Iversen Championship Stats, as per Sofascore John Ruddy - 2022-23 (Bham) John Ruddy - 2023-24* (Bham) Daniel Iversen - 2021-22 (PNE) Appearances 43 18 46 Goals Conceded 53 27 56 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.2 1.5 1.2 Goals Prevented N/A -6.7 N/A Penalties Saved 2/4 0/0 0/3 Saves Per Game 2.5 (67%) 3.3 (69%) 2.8 (70%) Conceded From Outside Box 6 6 5 Clean Sheets 13 3 13 *Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023

Perhaps his stats do not show it from his full season on loan at Preston North End in 2021-22, but Iversen was superb for the Lilywhites and picked up their Player of the Year award for that year he had, and his half-season at the club prior to that wasn't too bad either.

Iversen is still not really a sweeper keeper, but he is commanding of his area, has a physical presence and is a very good shot stopper - something that Ruddy has clearly been struggling with recently.

It seems like a monumental waste of talent that Iversen is getting zero game-time at the King Power Stadium, and he really does need to try and force a move through in January.

Will Birmingham be able to afford Daniel Iversen?

Their summer valuation of £5 million though will surely have to come down, but even a loan deal could benefit all parties to put Iversen in the shop window ahead of the summer of 2024.

Rooney should have some funds available to him in January, but despite the Tom Wagner takeover over the summer, Birmingham still need to stick within the EFL's profit & sustainability measures, and the losses accumulated over the last few years could restrict them for a bit longer.

That means should Iversen become a target for the club, and he really should be, then a loan deal could suit the Blues more, and as long as the wages are paid then it's hard to see Leicester having an issue.