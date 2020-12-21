Birmingham City should target Arsenal man to solve problem position for Aitor Karanka: Comment

Birmingham City’s poor run of form continued at the weekend, as they were thrashed 4-1 by high-flying Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s.

The Blues have now lost their last three league matches, which has seen them drop to 17th in the Championship table after their opening 20 games in the second-tier.

That recent slump in form has come after impressive wins over both Bristol City and Reading, and the club’s supporters will be disappointed not to see their side build on those strong performances.

Aitor Karanka’s side haven’t been as clinical as they would have liked to in front of goal this season, with the current options in attack not scoring goals consistently in the Championship.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan only have two goals each to their name in all competitions this season, which means that they’re level with a number of players as the club’s top goalscorer so far this term.

That will make for concerning reading for Birmingham City supporters, who will know that they need to improve in front of goal at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to stand any chance of challenging for a top-half finish in the Championship this season.

It could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for the Blues, as they potentially look to add much-needed strength in depth to their squad for the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Have these players ever been in Birmingham City’s academy? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22 Has Joe Lolley ever been in Birmingham City’s academy? Yes No

One player that they could potentially target in the New Year is Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun, with the forward struggling for consistent game time in the Premier League with the Gunners.

Balogun has made just six appearances for the Arsenal first-team this season, but has looked bright in his substitute appearances for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The 19-year-old scored against both Molde and Dundalk in the Europa League, but was named as a substitute once again in their recent defeat to Everton, with Eddie Nketiah being handed a start, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ruled out through injury.

This means that Balogun is clearly third-choice striker with Arsenal at this moment in time, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him loaned out to a club in the January transfer window, as he goes in search of regular game time in senior football.

A move to Birmingham could work for both parties involved as well, as the Blues are in desperate need of signing a striker that will be eager to prove himself, and Balogun fits that description perfectly.

If he can hit the ground running with the Blues, then it could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship.