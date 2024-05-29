Highlights Birmingham City can outspend League One rivals and should focus on signing goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo this summer to bolster their squad.

Okonkwo impressed at League Two level and deserves a chance in League One, with Birmingham having an opportunity to bring him to St Andrew's.

Birmingham must prioritize making a strong managerial appointment to spearhead their promotion push and convince players like Okonkwo to join the club.

Despite relegation to the third tier of English football for the first time in 30 years, Birmingham City are remaining positive and will hope that this summer offers them with the chance to re-build.

With ambitious owners and bold hopes for the future, Blues will be hoping to make an immediate return to the Championship and will be able to outspend the vast majority of their League One rivals, meaning they should have an impressive squad for that level.

However, perhaps the one side who may be able to splash the cash alongside them are Wrexham, and the pair should both be competing to sign one player in particular this summer.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at the Welsh side from Arsenal, helping the Red Dragons win promotion. The 22-year-old will no doubt have suitors again this summer and Birmingham should be watching with interest.

Birmingham City should sign Arthur Okonkwo this summer

As it stands, Birmingham City don't have a senior goalkeeper on their books for next season with Neil Etheridge having been released, and veteran John Ruddy sees his contract at St Andrew's expire, although he has been offered a new deal.

Should Ruddy turn down the offer of a new deal, Blues will need to sign two senior goalkeepers this summer and Okonkwo should be one of them.

Arthur Okonkwo's League Two season at Wrexham - Fotmob Appearances 36 Minutes played 3,195 Goals conceded 30 Clean sheets 14 Saves 107 Save percentage 78.1% Pass accuracy 53.4% Long ball accuracy 35.2% Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

After impressing at League Two level, the Arsenal man deserves the chance to play in League One next year, and Birmingham City should use their status as a huge club for League One standard to bring him to St Andrew's ahead of next season.

Phil Parkinson has revealed Wrexham want to re-sign Okonkwo on a permanent basis this summer and understandably so. Given the feel-good factor at the club, if the Welsh side are able to meet his wage demands they have a good chance of signing him, but Blues can't let that happen.

Birmingham have to make the most of the fact that they are a bigger club than Wrexham and they need to sell Okonkwo the project that's building at St Andrew's.

Birmingham are a huge club in League One and will likely be the envy of the majority of other clubs in the division. They need to use this to their full advantage to try and land signings this summer, Okonkwo being one of them.

Birmingham City face a huge summer ahead

As it stands, Birmingham don't have a manager in charge, and this is something they'll need to get sorted as a matter of urgency.

The transfer window opens on the 14th June, which is less than three weeks away, and there's a danger that Birmingham could miss out on transfer targets to other clubs if they're without a manager to sanction deals.

The St Andrew's faithful will desperately be hoping that the club's hierarchy have learned their lessons from last season where the club went through a number of managers and were ultimately relegated.

Making a sustainable, long-term appointment is crucial this summer, and Birmingham will need someone who's able to help the club win promotion at the first attempt.

You only have to look at the likes of Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland to see that being a big club doesn't guarantee you promotion from League One at the first attempt, and the longer the club stay in League One, the less attractive they become for prospective players and managers.

Despite relegation, there's still a feel-good factor at the club. Birmingham must capitalise on this and make a strong managerial appointment – ideally, someone that's able to convince the likes of Okonkwo to join the club this summer.