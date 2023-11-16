Highlights Wayne Rooney's appointment at Birmingham City has been questioned after poor results, but the club's hierarchy supports him to make necessary changes in the team.

Rumors suggest that Rooney wants a new goalkeeper, with Jack Butland being a potential target, but a transfer seems unlikely.

Callum Burton, goalkeeper for Plymouth, could be an option for Birmingham as he has performed well in the past and his contract is expiring soon.

It seems apparent already that the January window is going to be crucial for Wayne Rooney as he looks to improve things at Birmingham City.

Whilst the fixture list has been extremely difficult, the decision to sack John Eustace and bring in the England legend is one that has understandably been questioned by many after picking up just one point in five games.

But, the Blues hierarchy are convinced this is the way to go, and they will now need to support Rooney as he looks to make his mark on the team.

There have already been rumours concerning who he could look to bring in, with Jack Butland a name that has been mentioned in the past.

However, the former Blues stopper only joined Rangers in the summer, and he has quickly established himself as a key player at Ibrox, so a transfer seems highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, the fact Butland emerged as a target suggests Rooney wants a new number one, and it’s a view that many will agree with.

Even though John Ruddy is a fairly reliable performer, and a good character around the place, he is 37-years-old now, so he’s certainly past his best. He hasn’t been brilliant under Rooney either, and didn’t cover himself in glory in the recent loss at Sunderland, even if he’s by no means their only issue.

If Birmingham are in the market for a new number one, then Plymouth’s Callum Burton could come into consideration.

On paper, he certainly wouldn’t be the most exciting signing, as Burton hasn’t played above League One level in his career, and he isn’t the first-choice at Home Park.

But, Burton stepped up last season in Michael Cooper’s absence, and he was excellent, helping the Pilgrims at a critical period as they won promotion, with many of their key wins during the run-in down to the fact they kept clean sheets.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

That prompted interest in Burton from Blues and Swansea in the summer, but the keeper remained at Plymouth.

Yet, Cooper is back in goal, and with Burton’s contract expiring in the summer, a move seems inevitable.

Despite the high-profile owners at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham aren’t expected to be big spenders in January, partly due to FFP issues, and it’s a notoriously difficult month anyway.

That means they could be looking for bargains, and Burton will fit the bill as he will be available for a knockdown price due to his contract.

Some may feel Burton isn’t an upgrade on Ruddy, and you can respect that view, but the reality is that he hasn’t been given much of an opportunity, and it’s Cooper’s fine form at Plymouth that has prevented him showing what he can do this season.

Burton was on Birmingham’s radar in the summer though, so they clearly feel he can make the step-up, and anyone who watched him last season would agree with that.

There may be an expectation of big-name additions at Blues due to the ownership and Rooney, but they must be smart as they look to build a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion in the years to come.

So, even though Cooper may not be the most eye-catching addition, he could be just what they need as they start to put pieces in place to improve under the new boss.