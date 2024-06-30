Highlights Birmingham City has a substantial £20m budget provided by owner Tom Wagner for the 2024/25 campaign in League One.

Replicating the success of signing Danny Batth and Aaron Connolly could be key in helping the Blues secure a Championship return.

Macaulay Langstaff, a prolific goalscorer, could be a pricey but valuable addition to Birmingham City to boost their attacking options.

Birmingham City reportedly have a decent budget to spend this season.

According to Alan Nixon, a £20m budget has been made available by owner Tom Wagner for the 2024/25 campaign, which is a sizeable amount for a League One club.

However, that will need to be spent wisely to give Blues the best opportunity to secure a Championship return at the first time of asking.

Expectations at St Andrew's will be high considering the size of the Midlands club, but the English third tier can be an unforgiving league for those who underestimate it.

All three teams who were relegated from the second tier at the end of the 2022/23 campaign failed to win promotion at the end of last season, which is a warning to Chris Davies' side.

There's plenty of work to be done in terms of recruitment before the start of the season, with several areas needing to be addressed.

Not only have players been released, but their former loanees have returned to their parent clubs too and this has left the club with a shortage of options in several departments.

There's still more than a month before the season starts though - and below - we take a look at three shrewd signings Birmingham could make in the coming months.

1 Danny Batth

Danny Batth didn't enjoy the best season at Norwich City last term, but that's mainly because he was criminally underused at Carrow Road.

Having signed him from Sunderland last summer, they should have made more use of the experienced centre-back, after seeing him shine at the Stadium of Light during the 2022/23 campaign.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him sign for another second-tier team this summer, but if Blues can move quickly and offer the defender a decent salary and a sufficient amount of playing time, they may give themselves a real chance of recruiting the 33-year-old.

He won't be a long-term addition, but he would be an excellent figure to have in the dressing room and he would also fill a position that needs more depth.

2 Aaron Connolly

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly can count himself unlucky to have been released by Hull City this summer, having shone in glimpses at the MKM Stadium.

However, his departure will give another team the opportunity to try and get a deal over the line for him, and Blues are a team that are crying out for striker options.

With Jay Stansfield's loan spell ending and Scott Hogan being released when his contract expires this summer, they are very short of options in this area and they need to recruit a forward who can be an asset for the long term.

At 24, Connolly could be a fairly low-risk signing to have on a multi-year deal and having seen him thrive at a higher level, he could be one of the third tier's best players when he's on top form.

Aaron Connolly's 2023/24 campaign at Hull City (All competitions) Appearances 30 Goals 8

Able to be a real threat in transition and play up front on his own, he could be an excellent addition for Davies.

3 Macaulay Langstaff

Macaulay Langstaff has been a prolific goalscorer in recent seasons and with his consistency in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if he makes the step up to the third tier and scores at least 10 or 15 goals during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Notts County forward has recently been appointed captain which could reduce the chances of a move materialising.

However, it would be difficult to see him turning down a move to St Andrew's if the opportunity came along.

The player's contract doesn't expire for another three years, which puts County in a strong position.

That could make the striker a fairly expensive addition, but it seems as though Blues have the funds to spend a decent amount on fees this summer and a move for Langstaff could help the club to address a forward department that's lacking in depth and firepower.