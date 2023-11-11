After struggling in his opening few games in charge, Wayne Rooney will be planning what to do in his first transfer window at Birmingham City with January fast approaching.

When at Derby County, Rooney's transfer windows amounted to very little as for the most part, the Rams were struggling financially and were under embargoes when in administration.

Therefore, it will perhaps be new ground for Rooney to have some freedom as you'd expect Tom Wagner is going to give the ex-England international some money to spend.

You'd expect that Rooney may look at his former club Derby County for some new additions, especially ones he had at his disposal when manager at Pride Park, and that could also include teenager Darren Robinson, who has attracted interest from both Southampton and Aston Villa.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Who is Darren Robinson?

Darren Robinson is a 18-year-old midfielder who is versatile enough to play as a central defender and also as a right-back.

He moved to Derby from Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts in 2021 whilst Rooney was in charge, and he even got a senior debut in the Championship.

Robinson played nine minutes against Bristol City in 2022 as Derby had limited squad options due to the fact they entered administration.

Since then though, his only senior minutes have been in the EFL Trophy as his development has been carefully managed, and that seems to be paying off for him due to the interest some have shown in him.

Does Darren Robinson to Birmingham City make sense for both parties?

The Blues have a crop of young exciting players who have been getting a lot of minutes so far this season and Rooney is not shy of carrying on showing faith in them.

One of his most important players so far has been 20-year-old striker Jay Stansfield as the Fulham loanee has scored two out of the three goals so far in the Rooney era at the time of writing (before Birmingham play Sunderland).

As well as this, players such as Dion Sanderson, Cody Drameh and Emmanuel Longelo - who are all 23 or under - have all featured in every game so far.

This should be a big hint to Robinson if he wants to play more senior football sooner rather than later, but of course Birmingham will have to show their interest first for him to consider the move.

It could be a big statement of intent from City to stop Southampton, who are chasing promotion, and to also stop their rivals Aston Villa from getting their hands on the youngster, but that gives even more reason for them to make the move.

The hope will be for Birmingham City fans that Rooney will look to build for the future in the January window with Robinson or not as it will show his commitment to the challenge.

He already had a lot of pressure on his shoulders due to the harsh sacking of John Eustace, but the draw against Ipswich Town should be reason to be optimistic for an upturn in results approaching the window.