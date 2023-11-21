Highlights Jota was highly sought-after by Birmingham City due to his impressive performances for Brentford and his ability to contribute goals and assists.

Although Jota had a limited time under Harry Redknapp, he made important contributions to Birmingham City's survival with key goals and assists.

Jota's transfer to Aston Villa after his second season with Birmingham City left fans underwhelmed, as his impact with Villa was minimal before retiring in 2021.

The 2017/18 season was one which provided Birmingham City supporters with much cause for initial optimism, as they began the campaign with Harry Redknapp at the helm.

Fresh from a final-day relegation escape the previous season, Redknapp set about his plans for assembling a squad which he hoped could be challenging at the opposite end of the Championship table.

He raided one club in particular for three men, as Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Jota all arrived from Brentford.

Birmingham City transfers under Harry Redknapp (Summer 2017) Signed from Jota Brentford Harlee Dean Brentford Maxime Colin Brentford Marc Roberts Barnsley David Stockdale Brighton Cheikh N'Doye Angers Craig Gardner West Brom Isaac Vassell Luton Town Jason Lowe Blackburn Cohen Brammall Arsenal (Loan) Carl Jenkinson Arsenal (Loan) Jeremie Boga Chelsea (Loan) Liam Walsh Everton (Loan)

Why was Jota so sought-after by Birmingham City?

During the second half of the previous season, which saw Blues go from 6th to 21st in the space of 5 months, Jota continued to play a pivotal role in Dean Smith's Brentford side, who were continuously one of the more 'easy on the eye' sides in the division.

After bursting onto the EFL scene in the Bees' first season in the Championship which ended with a play-off semi-final defeat to Middlesbrough with 11 goals, the Spaniard was back to his best two seasons later, accumulating 12 goals and 5 assists in only 21 games.

Who's to argue that if he maintained his fitness across the entire campaign, they could've narrowed the eventual gap of 16 points between themselves and the play-offs significantly, as they remained without his talismanic services for just over half of the season.

How did Jota perform whilst at Birmingham City?

Quite ironically, the man who brought Jota for £6m to St Andrew's would only manage him for three outings, as Redknapp was dismissed after a defeat to Preston which left Blues 23rd in the Championship.

Under the subsequent management of Steve Cotterill and Garry Monk, Birmingham ultimately survived, but were the joint-lowest scorers in the division with 38, which was extremely below-par given some of the creativity across the frontline.

However, Jota was responsible for some key goals in the run-in against Hull City, Ipswich Town and two assists in the final-day victory over Fulham which secured survival.

The following season was one of mixed fortunes for Blues, as they started well but were ultimately hit with a nine point deduction for the breaching of Financial Fair Play rules the previous summer, which changed the aim to survival, yet again.

Ultimately, Jota again showed glimpses of his abilities with eleven assists, but this time his goals dried up even further to a tally of three.

Why will this transfer leave Birmingham City fans underwhelmed?

As previously mentioned, the winger had such pedigree prior to his move to the Second City, but with hindsight, he will go down as one of a multitude of transfers from this period in Birmingham's history which flattered to deceive.

What perhaps sets this transfer apart from the rest is that, following his second season in Royal Blue, he would reunite with Smith and cross the divide to join Aston Villa after their Championship Play-Off Final success over Derby County, as the Blue side of the city were left accepting a loss of around £4m when he departed for Villa Park.

However, his impact in Claret and Blue was minimal, making just 16 appearances, registering one goal and two assists.

What has happened to Jota since?

Ultimately, his career began to unwind, and the Spaniard retired in 2021, with Deportivo Alaves being his last club.