Highlights Birmingham City may have to adjust their transfer plans due to Wayne Rooney's dismissal, but his successor will have the opportunity to recruit new players to enhance the squad.

The club had a successful transfer window, with promising young players joining permanently, although the sale of Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland may be regrettable.

Birmingham City could benefit from signing Sam Tickle as a young goalkeeper to replace John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge, whose contracts expire at the end of the season. Tom McIntyre and Devante Cole are also potential signings to strengthen the team.

Birmingham City's transfer plans may have been slightly affected by Wayne Rooney's dismissal.

Nowadays, managers aren't always in full charge of a club's transfer business and key figures behind the scenes will be playing a huge role, but Rooney will have suggested players that he would have wanted to bring in.

The Manchester United legend's successor will also have an idea of the players he wants to recruit to enhance Blues' squad, although he will benefit from the club's summer transfer business.

Quite a few promising young players arrived at St Andrew's on a permanent basis - and the previous window could certainly be counted as a successful one - even if they may end up regretting selling Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

A few signings in January could help them to turn things around though, as well as their new manager, so they may be on the prowl for new signings.

There are a couple of areas that the club may be keen to target.

And we have selected three players they should be scouting this month ahead of potential moves for the trio.

Sam Tickle

Tickle has been exceptional for Wigan Athletic this season, stepping up to the plate well following the Latics' relegation and starting regularly.

At 21, starting regularly as a goalkeeper is a good achievement and he has kept a respectable seven clean sheets in 25 league games this term.

That isn't a bad record - and Blues could certainly benefit from signing a young keeper permanently to replace John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge.

Both Ruddy and Etheridge see their contracts expire at the end of the season, so Tickle could be a shrewd acquisition.

The Wigan shot-stopper is being tracked by Everton, but the Toffees won't be able to offer him regular starts yet.

Tom McIntyre

McIntyre hasn't appeared for Reading that much this season, partly due to injuries but also because Ruben Selles has willingly left him out of the starting lineup.

Nelson Abbey and Tyler Bindon have started together plenty of times this season - and Tom Holmes has recently come back into the first 11.

An injury to Holmes could potentially mean McIntyre has a more important role - but others including former Birmingham defender Harlee Dean, Clinton Mola and Amadou Mbengue can also step up in central defence.

A cut-price move for McIntyre, who only has around six months left on his deal and has Championship experience, could be beneficial considering Blues see Marc Roberts and Kevin Long's contracts expire at the end of the season.

Devante Cole

If Jay Stansfield leaves the club this month, that would be a real blow and this is why they need to have replacements lined up.

Barnsley striker Cole has scored 14 goals in 24 League One appearances this season, making him a very attractive option for Blues who could benefit from having another goalscorer in their team, regardless of whether Stansfield leaves or not.

It does feel as though Blues' striker department needs refreshing - and 28-year-old Cole is young enough to be an asset for the Midlands side for the next two or three years.

Cole's deal at Oakwell expires in June.