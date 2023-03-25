Birmingham City look set to endure another busy summer transfer window with their loanees looking set to return to their respective parent sides at the end of the campaign.

Emmanuel Longelo may have signed for the club permanently but Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri and Reda Khadra aren't guaranteed to remain at St Andrew's beyond this term.

Not only do they need to be wary of loan players departing - but also others with quite a few of their defenders finding themselves out of contract when the summer transfer window comes along.

The club's stance on them remains to be seen - and it's also unclear how much the club will have to spend with a takeover deal yet to go through despite months and months of speculation.

It would be difficult to see John Eustace having a big budget though because the owners are having to fork out on stadium repairs which have totalled up to around £5.25m so far, though that figure could potentially rise in the future.

The club are also forecasted to make big losses in the coming years, so the free agent and loan markets may be heavily utilised again. With this in mind, we take a look at two potentially cheap additions they could make.

1 Jan Paul Van Hecke

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer - but it's currently unclear whether he will put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Following a fruitful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, Graham Potter kept him at the Amex Stadium this term and successor Roberto De Zerbi has kept him in and around the first-team squad.

Although he has made a number of competitive appearances this term, he has made just eight in all competitions and five of these have come in cup competitions, something that reinforces the fact he isn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet on the south coast.

The Seagulls may be doing exceptionally well this season and that's one factor that could persuade him to sign a new contract - but a 22 - he will want to be playing every week and that's why he may reject fresh terms.

If he becomes a free agent in the summer, that will allow the Midlands side to table a contract offer for van Hecke, though they probably won't be short of competition with Middlesbrough and Sunderland previously being linked with a move for him.

He would be a particularly useful addition for Eustace's side though with Harlee Dean, Kevin Long and George Friend all out of contract and Sanderson and Trusty returning to their parent clubs.

Maxime Colin is also out of contract in a few months and with the Frenchman filling in as a centre-back at times, this is an area that desperately needs to be addressed, with van Hecke potentially an excellent addition for them if they can bring him in.

Scouts may need to look more at his past performances though - because his game time could continue to be limited between now and the end of the season.

There is a chance an extension option in his Brighton contract will be triggered and if that happens, Birmingham will either need to cough up a fee or try and negotiate a loan deal for him. The latter may be preferable for Blues.

2 Jack Stacey

The right-back's contract expires this summer and considering he has only made nine league appearances this season, it wouldn't be a huge shock if he was let go on the expiration of his deal.

He may not be the most prolific goalscorer - but he can be an asset going forward and could show that if he takes the step back down to the Championship.

As mentioned above, Colin's contract comes to an end this summer and the same applies with Jordan Graham, so the right-hand side is one area that Eustace should be looking at ahead of the summer window.

Only turning 27 next month, he could be an excellent long-term addition and with the ex-Reading man likely to be guaranteed plenty of game time at St Andrew's if he does make this switch, this is a move that could work out for both parties.

He could be particularly useful in a back five - but has proved before that he can operate as a winger and a full-back as well as a wing-back during his career.

With this in mind, he should be able to fit into any system well and that can only be a plus for Eustace who may be keen to switch things up if results aren't going his way.

The 26-year-old also knows the EFL well and has promotion-winning experience under his belt, so this seems like the perfect addition.