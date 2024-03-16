Highlights Birmingham City's turbulent season saw changes in management; Mark Venus is currently in charge due to Tony Mowbray's illness.

Potential summer transfer targets include John Egan and Jairo Riedewald to strengthen Birmingham's squad for the upcoming season.

Birmingham could benefit from signings like Mark O'Mahony, Adam Davies, and Daniel Jebbison to increase depth and talent in key areas for the team.

Birmingham City have endured a turbulent campaign in the Championship.

The Blues made a positive start to the season under John Eustace before he was controversially fired in October.

Replacement Wayne Rooney was unable to fare as well, and the team plummeted down the table before he was ultimately replaced.

Tony Mowbray is the current manager, but he has had to step away temporarily due to illness, which has placed Mark Venus in charge of the first team squad.

The Midlands outfit will still have one eye on the summer market, with the hope that their fight for survival this term has a positive conclusion.

Here we look at five Premier League players the club could look to target this summer in the upcoming transfer market…

John Egan

John Egan has struggled with Sheffield United in the Premier League and is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The Irishman could bring a lot of top flight experience to St. Andrew’s, and would strengthen their defensive options.

While his recent injury record is a concern, a deal to sign the centre-back could be a smart move to bolster their backline if he can remain fit.

Jairo Riedewald

Jairo Riedewald is another player that could bring a lot of top flight experience to Birmingham in the summer.

The Blues’ have a strong partnership at the moment between Ivan Sunjic and Krystian Bielik.

5 Premier League players Birmingham should consider signing Player Name Current club John Egan Sheffield United Jairo Riedewald Crystal Palace Mark O'Mahony Brighton Adam Davies Sheffield United Daniel Jebbison Sheffield United

However, depth has proven an issue this year and Riedewald could bring strong competition for places in midfield.

The 27-year-old is out of favour and out of contract at Crystal Palace, so could be a shrewd free agent signing for the Blues if they can convince him to take the step down to the Championship.

Mark O’Mahony

The Brighton forward has been on the fringes of the first team squad at the Amex this season, but has been unable to make a breakthrough into the first team squad.

The young striker has shown a lot of promise at underage level, and a loan move to the Championship in the summer could be the next step he needs to take in his development.

The Irishman could do a lot worse than a move to St. Andrew’s, as Mowbray has proven himself as a great coach for younger stars with a lot of potential.

Birmingham could also use the extra firepower up front, so this could be a perfect fit for all parties.

Adam Davies

Birmingham attempted to sign a goalkeeper in the dying stages of the January window, but were unable to secure a deal.

John Ruddy has been a good addition to the squad, but it may be time to look for another option to have at their disposal.

Related Alex Pritchard sends message to Birmingham City supporters amid relegation battle Pritchard has issued a rallying cry as Blues look to escape relegation to League One.

Davies is second-choice at Sheffield United, but is out of contract and may want to play more regularly.

A move to St. Andrew’s could earn him that game time, which could also boost his chances of selection in the Wales international team.

Daniel Jebbison

Jebbison showed some potential during his performances in the Championship for Sheffield United in previous campaigns.

But the forward has been unable to get into the first team squad in the Premier League, and is now running out of contract at Bramall Lane.

A move to Birmingham could be a smart next step in his career, and help bolster Mowbray’s attacking options.

As a free agent, this would be a relatively risk-free move for the Blues and would add a promising young forward to their ranks that could significantly increase in value if he can start living up to his potential.