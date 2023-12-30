Highlights Birmingham City should look to local rival Aston Villa for a backup option if they can't acquire Max Bird in the January transfer window.

Tim Iroegbunam, a 20-year-old central midfielder for Villa, has shown potential with his appearances in the Premier League and his previous season with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Signing either Bird or Iroegbunam would address Birmingham's central midfield needs for the future and help them prepare for the potential departure of Ivan Sunjic.

Birmingham City will face competition for Max Bird in the January transfer window, and, with the future of their 2023/23 season being heavily dependent on the success of their moves in the new year, they should look to a local rival for a backup option.

With Bird's contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, and multiple Championship clubs being interested in the midfielder, Derby County may be forced into selling one of their best players in January.

Birmingham are one of the teams that are reported to be admirers of the 23-year-old.

Related Derby County: 5 ideal Max Bird replacements if he leaves in January We looked at five midfielders Derby County could consider to replace Max Bird if he departs in the January transfer window.

But they aren't alone in their pursuit. Hull City had reported interest in the Rams' midfielder in the summer, prior to his injury early in the season. A move to link up once again with former manager Liam Rosenior, with a team that looks like they'll be challenging for a playoff spot, can't be completely written off.

So, what should Wayne Rooney do if his team can't acquire Bird?

There's an option just down the road in the form of Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam that should be attracting the interest of the Manchester United legend.

Tim Iroegbunam's current situation

The 20-year-old central midfielder has been a regular on the bench for Villa this season.

Including the game in which they beat Tottenham Hotspur, Iroegbunam has been sat among the substitutes in six of his side's Premier League games, since the back end of November. He even got on the pitch at Old Trafford in Villa's 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

If this were his only experience of men's football, it'd be understandable to have the 20-year-old further down the list of potential targets.

However, he played the majority of the season for Queens Park Rangers last year.

Birmingham should look to sign Tim Iroegbunam if the Max Bird deal doesn't happen

There are no guarantees that the Blues will be able to get the Derby midfielder in the new year, and Iroegbunam serves as a more than viable backup plan. His 32 appearances in the Championship last season proved that he's got the ability to play in the second tier of English football.

Villa may be open to letting the midfielder go, so it could also turn out to be an easier deal to do than Bird, logistically.

There have been plenty of youngsters from the club's academy who have had success in the Championship over the past couple of seasons.

Jaden Philogene has been outstanding for Hull since arriving from Villa Park in the summer, and Cameron Archer's loan move to Middlesbrough worked out very well.

If Birmingham do manage to get either Bird or Iroegbunam, that will help them to address their central midfield for years to come.

And with Ivan Sunjic's contract set to expire in the summer, it'd be good to get ahead of the problem of trying to replace him.

In their quest to replace him, they need to have numerous irons in the fire and Iroegbunam could be one of those, although they may be limited in the amount they can spend considering how much business they did during the summer.