Birmingham City face a big summer with several positions needing to be addressed.

However, it would be difficult to see John Eustace having a huge budget, so he will need to be creative once again to try and ensure he brings in enough players of a high calibre.

Part of that strategy may be heavy utilisation of the loan market again, with many of their current loanees including Hannibal Mejbri and Auston Trusty establishing themselves as key players at St Andrew's this term.

In terms of which areas they need to take a closer look at this summer, the right wing-back department could be short of options with Maxime Colin and Jordan Graham both out of contract this summer.

It's currently unclear whether the duo are keen to remain at St Andrew's or not - but they do have a lifeline with Graham with the 28-year-old having an extension option in his contract.

That will allow the Midlands side to retain him for another year regardless of the player's stance - but an addition in this area will still be needed if one of the two depart.

Bearing in mind the fact they will probably have a limited budget, a loan deal for Liverpool man Conor Bradley could be a shrewd bit of business for them.

Currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers, the Northern Irishman has recorded an impressive six goals and six assists in 43 competitive appearances this term, shining in the final third for the Trotters.

Also appearing at a senior level for his country, he has the ingredients to take the step up to the Championship next season and you feel that's the most likely outcome considering he isn't likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Reds.

Eustace's side could be in a particularly strong position to get this deal over the line because of the Reds' interest in Birmingham's youngster George Hall, with Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer window.

If the Merseyside outfit do end up signing Hall, bringing in Bradley in return should be a non-negotiable for Eustace's side and they may even be able to strike a permanent deal if Klopp's men want Hall that much.

A loan deal would be sufficient though just to fill a gap, though the second-tier side do need to try and limit their use of the loan market if they can and focus more on the long term. That's easier said than done though - and they should still use the loan market to seal a deal for Bradley.

They may not benefit from him for the long term but if he can make a valuable contribution at St Andrew's next season, then he's a signing well worth making.