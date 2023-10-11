Highlights John Eustace was aware of Birmingham's interest in Wayne Rooney as far back as the summer.

Eustace was sacked as Blues boss earlier this week, with Rooney announced as his replacement on Wednesday morning.

Eustace had decided to remain at the club despite their interest in Rooney in order to make his mark in management.

John Eustace knew several months ago that Birmingham City were interested in bringing Wayne Rooney to the club.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say the 43-year-old was still keen to do his job at St Andrew's professionally regardless of that.

How did Eustace do during his time in charge with Birmingham?

Eustace was appointed as Birmingham manager in the summer of 2022, his first managerial appointment in the Football League.

He then led the Blues to a 17th place finish in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, despite being many people's favourites for relegation.

With the club then being taken over by Tom Wagner's Knighthead LTD company this summer, leading to a busy period in the transfer market, Eustace looked to be building on that at the start of this season.

Following his side's 3-1 derby day win over West Brom at St Andrew's on Friday night, Birmingham will spend the October international break sixth in the Championship table with 18 points from 11 games, ten adrift of the automatic promotion places.

But despite that, Birmingham surprised many people on Monday morning, when they confirmed that Eustace had left his role with the club.

The Blues have not taken long to announce his replacement either, with it being confirmed on Wednesday that Rooney has been appointed as the club's new manager.

The former Manchester United and England striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club, securing his future at St Andrew's until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Now it seems as though the possibility of Birmingham appointing Rooney, is something that Eustace himself had been aware of, for quite some time.

What did Eustace know about Birmingham's interest in Rooney?

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Eustace had known about Birmingham's desire to bring Rooney to St Andrew's for quite some time.

It is thought that the Blues had lined up a move for Rooney in the summer, with the club's now former boss aware of those plans.

However, Birmingham are understood to have ultimately decided to wait until the ex-Manchester United man had left his role with MLS side DC United - which he did over the weekend when his contract expired - before making their move, in order to avoid paying compensation.

In the interim period, Eustace is said to have decided to continue to do his job in a professional manner, with the aim of making an impression in the dugout.

Did Eustace take the right approach to Birmingham's interest in Rooney?

There does seem to be an argument that Eustace did the right thing in response to Birmingham's plans to make a move for Rooney.

The professionalism and commitment to Birmingham that he showed in remaining with the club, is something that ought to appeal to other clubs who may be looking for a manager.

That is backed up the impressive results he claimed on the pitch this season, which will only further boost his reputation as he looks for a new job.

With that in mind, you feel that remaining with Birmingham even as they were planning to replace him, could yet pay-off for Eustace.