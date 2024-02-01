Highlights Birmingham City are hoping to do late business on transfer deadline day.

Blues are reportedly eyeing a move for Leeds United's Ian Poveda.

Birmingham City are looking at a loan deal for the player, which would see him reunite with Tony Mowbray.

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday eyeing a late transfer deadline day move for Leeds United's Ian Poveda.

That is according to multiple reports emerging on transfer deadline day.

Birmingham City eyeing late deal for Ian Poveda

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, for example, Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray is still keen to add to his squad at St Andrews and would like Poveda.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC's Adam Pope, Sheffield Wednesday are also showing an interest.

Nixon's report outlines that Birmingham City are seeking a loan deal, and that Poveda could head to St Andrews if a loan agreement between the two sides is agreed.

Of course, were Poveda to sign for Birmingham City, it would see the player reunited with Tony Mowbray, whom he played under at Blackburn Rovers on loan during the 2021/22 campaign.

Poveda unfortunately made just 10 appearances for Rovers that campaign, before a broken ankle saw him miss the vast majority of the season through injury.

Ian Poveda's current situation at Leeds United

Since then, Poveda had a loan spell at Blackpool in the Championship last season, where he was able to bounce back from injury and play 24 matches in all competitions for the club.

Daniel Farke opted to keep him at Leeds this summer. However, he has featured very little under the German so far and is far from an important piece at Elland Road.

The two-cap Colombian international has made a total of 10 appearances for the Whites so far this season. However, just two of these have come from the start.

Last month, Farke even allowed Poveda to miss league matches for Leeds to go and link up with Colombia.

"Obviously you always want to have all your players available every game so I would have preferred we also had Ian but we always allow a player if he's called up to go to his national team," said Farke on the decision to allow Poveda to do that, via The Yorkshire Post.

"This is a special one because it's not the normal call-up period. It's a great honour especially for every player to represent his home country and especially for Ian, with his roots and his first call-up. We got the feeling that because he was desperate to go and it's a big chance to shine for his motherland and for that we decided to allow him to go.

"I would have preferred to have him available for the next days, he returns back on the 18th, that's the plan.

"But we also thought he didn't have that many minutes in his last game and it could give him a big boost and we wanted to give him the opportunity and to get the benefit if he comes back full of confidence with a big boost.

"Imagine what would have happened if we didn't do this. He might have trained without motivation and disappointed and the sign it would send to him that we don't care about his wishes and his individual career.

"It's also the sign it would send to all the other lads in the squad that we are just selfish.

"I think it was the only solution to let him go and there's a big chance he comes back in a good mood.

"Let's say something strange happens with injuries we still have a chance to call him back."

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday's league positions

Any reinforcements at Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday would be much-welcomed by their current bosses given their league positions.

At present, Birmingham City sit 20th in the Championship and are hoping to move upwards in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd and are currently five points adrift of Huddersfield Town in 21st.