Birmingham City have joined Sheffield United and Preston North End in the race to sign Peterborough left-back Harrison Burrows in the summer transfer window.

That's according to reporter Darren Witcoop, who says that the Blades' takeover situation is opening the door for rivals to make a move for the 22-year-old - including Blues.

Burrows enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Posh last season, as they won the EFL Trophy - with the left-back scoring both goals in their victory over Wycombe in the final.

United also made it to the League One play-off semi-finals last season, where they were beaten by Oxford United over two legs.

Harrison Burrows 2023/24 League One stats for Peterborough United - from SofaScore Appearances 45 Goals 6 Shots per Game 1.3 Assists 14 Pass Success Rate 83% Tackles per Game 2 Balls Recovered per Game 6.2 Dribble Success Rate 55% Duel Success Rate 48%

Even so, interest is now growing in Burrows, with Birmingham seemingly entering the race to sign the left-back.

Birmingham City join Sheffield United & Preston North End in Harrison Burrows pursuit

With Sheffield United looking to reset after relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, the left-back is one of the players they have been linked with this summer.

The Peterborough Telegraph believe that Burrows has already agreed terms with the Bramall Lane outfit, but because of the uncertain takeover situation at the South Yorkshire club, they cannot commit to transfers that include fees.

Meanwhile, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has admitted that it is likely Burrows will leave the club this summer.

However, it now seems as though Sheffield United may be facing some fresh competition in the race to sign the left-back, after Preston North End previously saw a bid for Burrows rejected.

Speaking recently, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed that a "huge" League One club, have joined a total of three Championship clubs in the race for the left-back.

Now, as per this latest update from Witcoop, it is indeed Birmingham who have entered the race to sign Burrows this summer.

For their part, Birmingham are of course looking to bounce back after relegation from the Championship to League One last season.

They have so far made four senior signings this summer. Goalkeepers Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, winger Emil Hansson and striker Alfie May have all completed permanent moves to St Andrew's.

As things stand, Burrows is now into the final year of his contract at Peterborough, meaning this may be the club's final chance to cash in on him for a significant fee.

Harrison Burrows would be a massive coup for Birmingham City

It is hard not to feel as though the signing of Burrows would be an excellent bit of business for the Blues if they are able to get a deal done for the left-back.

The left-back has been an outstanding player for Peterborough for some time now, as exemplified by this interest in him from the Championship.

As a result, you feel he would be a brilliant option for a Birmingham City side who will be aiming to win promotion from League One in the coming campaign.

Indeed, with the level of interest in him from the Championship, it would be a major coup for the Blues that would no doubt lift an already confident mood around St. Andrew's going into the season.

By contrast, it would be frustrating for Sheffield United to miss out on a signing like this in such circumstances, which would only add to the pressure on them to get this takeover completed.

For Birmingham though, this does certainly seem to suggest that the signing of Burrows, is one they ought to be trying hard to complete this summer, but of course they may be gazumped by finances from a team in a higher division.