Birmingham City setback confirmed after player makes transfer decision

Birmingham City have failed to agree terms with Alen Halilovic over a new contract, with the club now looking to bring in an attacking midfielder from elsewhere.

We understand that #BCFC and Alen Halilovic have failed to agree to terms on a contract and as it stands both parties are pursuing other options. — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) June 15, 2021

The Croatian joined Blues on a free transfer in November last year, signing a deal that ran until the end of the previous campaign. Despite enduring a slow start, like most of his teammates, Halilovic picked up following Lee Bowyer’s arrival as manager.

With the new boss a fan of the playmaker, there was a hope that a fresh agreement could be reached with the player. However, that’s not going to happen, with We Are Birmingham revealing on Twitter that talks have come to a halt.

“We understand that #BCFC and Alen Halilovic have failed to agree to terms on a contract and as it stands both parties are pursuing other options.”

That would present Bowyer with a problem moving forward as he did use the former Barcelona man regularly when he was available towards the end of last season, so finding a creative midfield player will now be a priority going into the summer window.

The verdict

There’s no denying that this is a blow for Blues because Halilovic has a lot of talent and his technical ability meant he brought something different to the team.

But, if terms can’t be agreed, then Blues have to move on. And, you have to say that this is a big risk from Halilovic’s perspective as well. He has moved clubs regularly over the years and hasn’t settled, but Bowyer could’ve been the one to really get the best out of him on a consistent basis.

So, this is a shame for both parties and it will be interesting to see where Halilovic ends up and who Blues do sign.

