Birmingham City are poised to complete the signing of Marc Leonard from Brighton as Chris Davies continues to add to his squad ahead of their League One campaign.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two years on loan at Northampton from the Seagulls, and he has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, with the likes of Wrexham, Copenhagen and LAFC all thought to be monitoring Leonard.

But, it’s Blues who are going to win the race to sign the player, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that a deal worth up to £500,000 is set to go through.

“Excl: Birmingham City agree deal with Brighton to sign Marc Leonard. Fee around £500k with add-ons, deal set to be signed with medical completed.”

Marc Leonard is another example of Birmingham City’s ambition

Blues have been making some serious statement signings so far this summer, with the owners really backing Davies as he looks to take the team back to the Championship.

And, this is another signing that will be seen as a real coup, as Leonard proved last season that he is a quality operator in the third tier.

His performances for Northampton caught the eye, with the Scotsman a pretty complete midfielder at this level with how he uses the ball, and he also plays with an intensity and drive.

Marc Leonard's Northampton Town record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 (League Two) 48 1 1 2023/24 (League One) 49 5 6

It’s worth noting that he only missed one league game in two years for the Cobblers, so he is someone who is durable and reliable, which are qualities that the Blues chief is sure to appreciate ahead of a demanding season.

As mentioned, clubs like Copenhagen and LAFC were keeping tabs on the player, which highlights his potential.

To get Leonard for a deal worth up to £500,000 is also relatively modest compared to some of Blues’ signings this summer, so it will be viewed as a shrewd bit of business.

Marc Leonard will want to take Birmingham City opportunity

From Leonard’s perspective, this is an exciting move for him, and he will now be focused on trying to force his way into the XI at St. Andrew’s - which won’t be easy!

Realistically, he would have known that he was going to have to leave Brighton if he wanted a permanent home where he could play week in, week out.

At 22, it feels as though it’s the right time for him to take that step, and whilst he could have held out for a club at a higher level, Birmingham and Leonard won’t be planning on sticking in League One for long.

Birmingham City summer transfer plans

Blues’ window so far has been extraordinary, and there’s still much more to come, with Davies making it clear that he expects more new faces to help the group.

It goes without saying that automatic promotion will be the aim, and there is a real excitement and buzz about the direction the club are heading among the support.

So, once Leonard is finalised, it will be interesting to see who else Birmingham look to bring in, with their first game of the season at home against Reading on August 10.