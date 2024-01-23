Despite their summer takeover from American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, Birmingham City cannot just go out and splash the cash on half a new squad - as much as manager Tony Mowbray may like to do so.

Previous boss Wayne Rooney stressed that he needed new signings before he was sacked earlier in the month, but the Blues still need to stay within the EFL's profit & sustainability parameters, meaning that they need to be smart with their dealings.

Andre Dozzell has already arrived from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season, but with the future of teenage sensation Jordan James uncertain, with bids arriving from Italian outfit Atalanta, Mowbray could need to add to his midfield options even further.

Birmingham closing in on signing of South Korea international

And after signing Japan international Koji Miyoshi in the summer as a free agent, the Blues are set to bolster their international contingent from the Far East even further with Paik Seung-ho, who has been capped 15 times for South Korea.

That is according to a report from Sports Donga in Seung-ho's home nation, who claim that the 26-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract at St. Andrew's.

Birmingham's Championship rivals Sunderland have also been touted as an interested party of the central midfielder, but it is Tony Mowbray's new side who are set to add him from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

In the 2023 Korean League season, Seung-ho played mainly in the engine room, but at times pushed further forward into an attacking midfield role and even occasionally played up-front.

Paik Seung-ho's Jeonbuk Hyundai K League 1 Stats, 2023 Season Appearances 27 Average Minutes Per Game 77 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 1.2 Touches Per Game 64.7 Pass Accuracy 84% Key Passes Per Game 1.6 Interceptions Per Game 0.9 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Duels Won Per Game 4.4 Possession Lost Per Game 13.6 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

The all-action midfielder's contract came to an end at his club though at the end of 2023, paving the way for a move back to Europe, having made the move already to Spanish giants Barcelona at the age of 13.

Seung-ho never played first-team football for Barca though, and in 2017 he made the move to Girona, playing for their reserve team for two years before making his senior debut in 2019 at the age of 21.

After spending over a year-and-a-half in Germany with Darmstadt in the second tier of their football system, Seung-ho returned home to his home nation with Jeonbuk, where he played 106 times with 11 goals scored and eight assists notched.

He has now seemingly decided to jump back in Europe though with Birmingham, who now look poised to land a bargain free transfer deal.

Seung-ho could prove to be bargain deal for Birmingham

The arrival of Seung-ho will provide Mowbray with a player that can give a lot of versatility, whether that is as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box one, a number 10 or even an energetic winger.

And to land that kind of ability and experience on a free transfer is even more of a good deal for the Blues, and no doubt the success so far of Miyoshi has pushed the club more into the Asian market.

A player who scored against Brazil at the most recent FIFA World Cup in 2022, Seung-ho clearly has something about him and with Birmingham not paying a fee for his services, it could prove to be an ultra smart deal.

It does raise questions over the future of players like James and the soon-to-be out of contract Ivan Sunjic if another midfielder is coming in after the arrival of Dozzell, but it's a nice problem for Mowbray to have.