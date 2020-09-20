Birmingham City set to secure move for experienced international

Birmingham City are close to securing the signing of experienced and versatile Spain international Mikel San Jose, according to BBC West Midlands reporter Richard Wilford.

San Jose is currently a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao after a decade with the Spanish side where he managed to make over 300 appearances. The 31-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club throughout his time there, but he was limited to just nine appearances in the league last campaign.

The one time Spain international has the ability to play both as a central defensive midfielder and as a centre-back, which would make him a potentially ideal option for the Blues to provide extra depth and quality in two key areas of their squad.

It is thought that Birmingham are close to completing what would be a free transfer for San Jose and that the 31-year-old is set to have a medical before the move is announced, which could be today or early on next week should the he pass the medical.

Former Spanish international Mikel San Jose is due for a medical today at @BCFC. The 31-year old defensive midfielder/centre half is a free agent after leaving Athletic Bilbao this summer. pic.twitter.com/cvNehpfzv0 — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) September 20, 2020

The verdict

This would be a very good addition for the Blues, and you suspect that Aitor Karanka would have been very influential in both identifying San Jose as a target and convincing him to make the move to the Championship, after over a decade in Spain.

The experienced player would offer plenty of leadership qualities and an ability to both be comfortable playing out from the back and also providing protection in front of the back four, while he could also help to fill in at centre-back if needed.

It would be interesting to see how well he manages to adapt to life in the Championship, and at the age of 31 he still should have at least another two or three seasons of football left in him at a high level. So, this looks like a smart acquisition for the Blues.