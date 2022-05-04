Birmingham City set to make major managerial decision

Birmingham City are poised to sack manager Lee Bowyer when the 2021-22 Championship season has concluded, according to Football Insider.

Bowyer was appointed as the Blues boss back in March 2021 and saved the club from relegation last season, but results have not panned out as expected during the current campaign.

The Midlands club have battled with relegation this season and once Birmingham’s final match of the campaign against Blackburn Rovers is over, the hierarchy at St. Andrew’s will part company with Bowyer and a new manager will take charge in the near future.

Despite being able to bring in the likes of Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong in the summer, Bowyer has been unable to lift the club he used to play for back into the top half of the second tier after a few years of struggles.

And one of the major reasons for Bowyer’s imminent exit is said to be a strained relationship with the club’s technical director Craig Gardner, who assumed that role last June, just a few months after Bowyer became manager.

The Verdict

Birmingham haven’t really given a lot of their managers recently a prolonged period in the dugout to get things right, and Bowyer is set to suffer the same fate.

There was a lot of hope following some of the results at the back end of last season that Bowyer may finally be the man to bring back some success to the club.

However the 2021-22 campaign hasn’t gone to plan – injuries haven’t helped to some key individuals but all the blame cannot be placed on that.

It will be interesting to see which route Birmingham now go down as they’ve explored a few in recent years – ones who have managed in the Premier League, untested head coaches and even fan favourites, but the right man for the job still seemingly has not been found.