Birmingham City are reportedly set to make a fresh bid for Hannover 96 defender Phil Neumann in the January transfer window.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim that Blues are preparing an improved offer for Neumann after having a £3.4 million bid rejected in the summer.

City did sign two central defenders this summer in Christoph Klarer and Ben Davies, while they also have Krystian Bielik and Dion Sanderson on their books, but despite their strong defensive record this season, it is believed that "centre-back has been highlighted as a key area for improvement" in January.

Birmingham spent a reported total of around £24 million during the course of the window, including £15 million on Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, but they are said to be willing to invest again in the New Year, and they are looking to land long-term target Neumann.

However, they could face competition for Neumann's signature, as journalist Florian Plettenberg reported last month that Hertha Berlin are keen to sign the 27-year-old on a free transfer when his contract at Hannover expires in the summer.

Birmingham City set to reignite Phil Neumann interest in January 2025

If Neumann was disappointed by his failed move to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in the summer, he has certainly not shown it as he continues to star for Hannover in the German second tier.

Neumann has started all 11 league games this campaign for Stefan Leitl's side, who currently sit top of the table after winning their last three matches, and defensive solidity has been key to their success.

Phil Neumann's league stats for Hannover 96 this season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clean sheets 6 Interceptions per game 1.9 Tackles per game 1 Balls recovered per game 4.1 Clearances per game 4.5 Total duels won 49% Aerial duels won 64% Passing accuracy 81%

However, with little evidence that Neumann is set to sign a new contract, Hannover risk losing him for free in the summer amid interest from divisional rivals Hertha Berlin, but they could decide to cash in on him in January if Birmingham were to submit a fresh bid.

Birmingham signed one defender from Germany this summer in Klarer, who manager Chris Davies has described as "exceptional since he came to the club", and it seems they are ready to return to that market for Neumann.

Neumann's arrival would further strengthen a Birmingham defence that has conceded just 11 league goals so far this season, and they currently sit top of the League One table, four points clear of third-placed Wrexham.

Birmingham City will be hoping for Christoph Klarer repeat with Phil Neumann

While there is not an obvious need for Birmingham to bolster their defensive options, Neumann would be an excellent signing for the Blues if they can complete a deal in January.

Bielik and Klarer have formed an impressive partnership at centre-back this season, while Davies and Sanderson represent solid back-up options, but with promotion looking a strong possibility, the ambitious Birmingham hierarchy will likely be taking a long-term approach with their transfer plans in January.

Having starred in the German second division in recent years, there is no doubt that Neumann would be a quality performer in League One, but he should also be able to adapt to the Championship, which is where the Blues will expect to be next season.

After the impact Klarer has made since his summer arrival from Darmstadt, Birmingham will hope Neumann can enjoy similar success if he makes the move to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in January.