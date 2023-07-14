Birmingham City are reportedly expected to sign centre-back Dion Sanderson from Wolves in a move worth £2 million plus add-ons.

That's according to Tom Collomosse from Mail Sport, who has also revealed that the Premier League club will receive a percentage of any future sale as part of the deal.

Birmingham City 2023 summer transfers

Blues have been one of the Championship's busiest clubs in the first month of the summer transfer window as they look to build on the positive progress made in John Eustace's first season at St Andrew's.

Sikiri Dembele was confirmed as their fifth signing this morning after signing permanently from AFC Bournemouth.

He's the third attacking addition made by Birmingham, who have also signed Tyler Roberts from Leeds United in a six-figure deal and Koji Miyoshi on a free transfer from Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp.

In midfield, the Championship club have landed Krystian Bielik, who impressed while on loan last term, in a permanent move from Derby County.

Eustace has also strengthened his defensive options with the addition of right-back Ethan Laird, who has signed from Manchester United for a low six-figure fee, and it now looks as though Sanderson is set to join as well.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Birmingham from Wolves - featuring 34 times and establishing himself as a mainstay in the starting XI when fit.

Blues have been linked with a permanent move for Sanderson throughout the summer and it seems the deal is now close, which is likely a result of the multi-million-pound sale of Tahith Chong to Luton Town.

Collomosse has reported that the defender is expected to sign for the Championship club in a deal worth £2 million plus add-ons.

It is said that Wolves will receive a percentage of any future sale of Sanderson as part of the deal.

Alex Dicken from Birmingham Live has reported that he is expected to have his medical in the coming days.

When is Dion Sanderson out of contract at Wolves?

£2 million looks like a fair fee for the centre-back given he still has two years left on his contract at Molineux.

He was handed a new four-year deal in 2021 but has never managed to break through at the West Midlands club - with his only appearance for them coming in the EFL Cup in 2019/20.

John Eustace on Dion Sanderson

Last month, Eustace revealed he was optimistic that Birmingham would be able to sign Sanderson permanently this summer in what he described as a "fantastic" capture.

He told Birmingham Live: "I’m certainly hopeful. I know Dion has got a lot of admirers out there. We are in the pecking order to try and sign him, but I do know there’s other clubs that will want to sign him as well.

“Dion knows what I think of him. I’ve said on a number of occasions in interviews how much I like him as a player and how much I respect him, if we can get him that would be fantastic.”

Blues leaned heavily on the loan market last season but have focussed on permanent signings this summer as they look to move forward into a new era under their new American owners, whose takeover was confirmed earlier this week.