Birmingham City are at an important crossroads in their season as they are on the way to trying to find their next head coach after sacking Wayne Rooney, and they may need to conclude that sooner rather than later.

With the January transfer window now open, the Blues need to add to their squad in order to steer clear of relegation danger, having drifted down to 20th position and just six points above the drop zone.

It is not clear however how much budget there is to play with at St. Andrew's, with the club potentially still bound by Financial Fair Play restrictions - and that means a potential sale of a player could help towards the next manager's transfer kitty.

Birmingham set to sell James to Atalanta

And in perhaps a bitter blow for Birmingham fans, they look set to lose one of their brightest prospects once more, just like they did with Jude Bellingham in 2020 and Jobe Bellingham this past summer.

It was reported days ago by TuttoMercatoWeb - via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - that an offer had been tabled by Serie A outfit Atalanta for Jordan James' services after his recent good form for both the Wales national team and City at club level, having scored five goals this season.

Jordan James' Birmingham City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 24 Average Minutes Per Game 50 Goals 5 xG (Expected Goals) 2.66 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.9 Touches Per Game 24.9 Pass Accuracy 78% Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 1.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 Duels Won Per Game 3.3 Possession Lost Per Game 5.6 Stats As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Atalanta, who are in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and sit in sixth position in the Serie A standings, were said to have offered up to €4.5 million (£3.88 million) with undisclosed add-ons in the deal as well, and personal terms had already been agreed for the 19-year-old midfielder to move to Italy.

Despite that initial bid being turned down though, according to Neil Moxley of The Mirror, it appears that Birmingham have finally caved in and are ready to let James depart for pastures new.

Italian reporter Alfredo Pedulla claimed on Wednesday that a revised offer in excess of €5 million (£4.32 million) had been tabled for James' services, and Football Insider are now reporting that the fresh bid has been accepted by the Birmingham hierarchy.

It is now expected to be a formality that James heads to Atalanta in a deal that City fans are likely to be frustrated over.

Are Birmingham selling Jordan James too cheap?

James has been around Birmingham's first-team for two years now, and despite John Eustace only really utilising him for the most part as as substitute option, the Wales national setup saw enough in the midfielder to have already capped him eight times.

It was under Wayne Rooney though that James started to really flourish, especially in a more advanced role where he has scored five times in the first half of the Championship campaign.

At 19 years of age, James has the world at his feet and on the face of it, £4.32million does not seem like a significant enough fee for a player of his potential.

If Birmingham are happy with it though and there is good add-ons and a sell-on clause, then the Midlands outfit could benefit more in the future if he grows into a real top flight player.