Birmingham City set to complete deal for experienced Championship defender

Birmingham City are set sign defender George Friend after the player rejected a new Middlesbrough contract, according to Football Insider.

The 32-year-old has been a major part of Boro’s history and has spent the last eight years at the club, playing a hand in their last promotion to the top-flight.

The left-back has made just under 300 appearances for the club and at the start of last season, Jonathan Woodgate made him club captain.

He has suffered with a number of injuries over the past few seasons although since coming back from the suspension period of the Championship season, he started all nine games and looked to be a favourite under manager Neil Warnock.

Now he’s set to link-up with former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka where he’ll be hoping to become a key part of a Birmingham dressing room that needs improving.

The Verdict

Friend is a good signing for the Blues and adds some much needed experience to their team and defence. He’s a solid and competent left-back who is also good going forward, and in the Championship he’s shown in past years he’s one of the best.

The defender will be hoping to get another good run in a team that makes him a key player, and as he knows Karanka, there’s no reason why he can’t get better despite his age.

He’d be a good replacement for Kristian Pedersen, and can add attacking experience and defensive experience, so all in all he’s a signing worth making.