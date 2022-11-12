Birmingham City set to chase permanent signature of 22-year old

Birmingham City are set to make an attempt to sign Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender has proven to be a crucial member of the side under John Eustace, joining the club in the summer on a loan deal from Wolves.

He has featured in all 20 Championship games so far this season, having also spent time at St. Andrew’s in the previous campaign under Lee Bowyer.

Birmingham have one of the meanest defensive records in the second division, with Sanderson playing a key role in that feat.

However, Wolves previously received bids for a permanent move during the summer from the likes of Sunderland which were rejected.

It is believed that the Black Cats offered up to £1 million to sign the centre back, so this can be seen as a marker for just how highly Wolves value the 22-year old.

But with the potential sale of George Hall to Leeds United, the Blues are confident that they will have the funds to secure Sanderson on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

This would be a good move for Birmingham as Sanderson has been such a key figure in the squad.

His performances have shown that he is ready to compete at a high level.

If his future is to be away from Wolves, then Birmingham is as good as any potential landing spot for him at this stage of his career.

Signing him would also open up another spot for a domestic loan, which could prove a crucial step for Eustace in his bid to improve his team.