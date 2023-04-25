Birmingham City are set to hand a trial to Portsmouth's Adam Payce, according to The News.

It is understood that the Blues' academy manager Liam Daish has invited the attacking midfielder to link up with the club for a week.

Daish previously worked with Payce during his time at Portsmouth's academy where he was the lead professional development phase coach.

Daish left this particular role last summer before taking up his current job at Birmingham.

As revealed in a separate report from The News earlier this month, Payce is expected to leave Pompey at the end of the season after failing to earn a professional deal at Fratton Park.

Payce made his debut for Portsmouth's first team last season as he was handed a start in their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace's Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

Since achieving this personal milestone, Payce has struggled to make any further inroads at senior level for Pompey.

During the current term, the attacking midfielder has only been utilised on two occasions by Portsmouth.

Both of these cameo appearances occurred in the EFL Trophy as Pompey suffered a defeat to Crawley Town before beating Aston Villa's youth side 5-0 at Fratton Park.

Will Payce be able to earn a contract at Birmingham?

Set to earn the opportunity to impress, Payce will be keen to demonstrate his talent during this particular period with Birmingham.

When you consider that the teenager will be on the lookout for a new club later this year, he will know just how important it is to make a positive impression at St Andrew's.

While Payce has not been able to make a lasting impact at senior level during his career to date, he has managed to produce a host of encouraging performances for Pompey's Under-18 outfit this season.

In the 31 appearances that he has made for the club's youth outfit during the current term, Payce has scored a total of 14 goals.

Birmingham would certainly be an attractive destination for Payce as the club have shown a willingness to give younger players the chance to impress in recent years.

Head coach John Eustace has helped to further the development of George Hall, Hannibal and Jobe Bellingham by utilising these individuals in the Championship over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Jordan James, Alfie Chang and Josh Williams have also featured for Birmingham at this level this season.