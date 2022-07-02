Birmingham City set to appoint 42-year-old as Lee Bowyer’s successor

Championship outfit Birmingham City are set to appoint former Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace as their new manager, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 42-year-old was Mark Warburton’s right-hand man at Loftus Road – but was relieved of his duties when Michael Beale arrived at the club at the west London outfit’s new boss.

He nearly took on a head coach earlier this year when Swansea City came calling – but he rejected the opportunity in favour of remaining in the English capital – with Russell Martin being appointed in South Wales instead.

25 quiz questions about Birmingham City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 What year was Steve Bruce appointed as Birmingham manager? 1999 2000 2001 2002

He is now on “standby” to become the West Midlands side’s boss with the second-tier outfit’s board taking the decision to relieve Lee Bowyer of his duties, though this news is yet to be officially confirmed by the club.

45-year-old Bowyer is thought to have been unhappy with his summer transfer budget and had been “waiting for the sack” all summer with rumours swirling around about his future towards the latter stages of last season.

Eustace had been linked with the top job at St Andrew’s earlier this week – but even with Laurence Bassini failing to meet a deadline to buy current shareholder Vong Pech’s stake in the club – the 42-year-old is now close to being appointed.

The Verdict:

This is very interesting because even though Bassini’s period of exclusivity has ended, he may not be completely out of the race to purchase the second-tier side and this is why it would be worth keeping an eye on the Watford chairman.

In terms of the timing of this managerial change, it isn’t the best with the 2022/23 campaign starting earlier than most seasons, with just a few weeks to go until they return to league action.

However, Eustace is a highly-rated coach and this is why it will be interesting to see how he does. It may be a gamble to appoint him considering his inexperience – but he will have learnt a lot from Warburton and this is why Birmingham supporters can be optimistic.

Unfortunately, no manager would be able to work miracles with their current squad at the moment because they need options in several areas, including left wing-back and central defence following key departures in these positions.

This is where Craig Gardner could be key – because his recruitment over the coming weeks and months could be key to keeping his side afloat in the second tier once again.