Highlights Birmingham City will miss out on signing Sory Kaba as he is set to join Las Palmas in Spain, a blow for the club.

Kaba's physicality and goal-scoring ability would have made him an ideal player for Birmingham.

Despite the disappointment, Birmingham City's summer transfer plans are still active, with a focus on improving other areas of the team.

Sory Kaba to join Las Palmas ahead of Birmingham

It’s no secret that John Eustace is in the market for a new number nine this season, and reports emerged in the week claiming that Blues were in advanced talks to sign Kaba, who had also been on the radar of West Brom and Watford.

So, the potential deal was going to be a coup for Blues, but in a late twist, Danish media outlet BT has revealed that Kaba is poised to sign for Las Palmas.

The update confirms that the 28-year-old is going to be in the Midtjylland squad as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit against Omonia in the Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

After that, he will travel to Spain on Friday, when he will finalise a transfer to the La Liga side, who will pay an initial €1.5m for Kaba, with a further €500,000 in add-ons included as part of the agreement.

What does this mean for Birmingham?

As mentioned, this is a blow for Blues, as Kaba is someone who could have been a huge player for Blues this season.

The striker spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Cardiff City, where he scored eight goals in 17 games, which shows that he can get goals at this level. As well as that, it’s worth noting that the Bluebirds were fighting relegation at the time, so it was a very impressive return.

With his physicality, Kaba would have been the ideal focal point for Eustace’s side, so he would’ve brought a lot.

However, you can understand why he has opted to move to the Spanish top-flight, and whilst it’s a shame for Blues, it shows they are targeting high calibre players, which is what the summer transfer window needs to be about.

Now, you would expect them to be in the market for another number nine, and Eustace will again be looking for someone who can bring a physicality as well as a goalscoring threat. Of course, it won’t be easy to find that man, but the finances are there, and Blues are an attractive option for players.

Birmingham City summer transfer plans

Following on from that, you can be sure that Blues will be on the lookout for a striker, but Eustace will no doubt think that other areas could be improved as well.

It has been a productive summer for the Championship side, and the big news around the club is obviously about the takeover, which has brought new optimism and hope to St. Andrew’s.

That has been backed up by a good start to the campaign, and Blues will fancy their chances of kicking on and surprising a few in the division this season. So, it will be interesting to see how the final weeks of the window play out.

Birmingham are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Bristol City.