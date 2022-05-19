Birmingham City set for significant off-field setback

Birmingham City’s academy will lose its Category One status, with confirmation of the news expected next week.

The Professional Game Academy Adult Company (PGAAC) had carried out checks on Blues’ academy earlier this year, and it’s been known for some time that the results weren’t going to be good for the club.

Now, reliable Telegraph reporter John Percy has confirmed that the academy will be rated as Category Two moving forward, making Birmingham the first club to see the status downgraded.

The main reasoning for this is a lack of funds that have gone into the academy, along with ‘fears over lack of sufficient funding for facilities’ in the future.

The update adds that Blues have already appealed the decision, but the outcome hasn’t been changed with public confirmation expected within the next seven days.

This will be a blow for Blues as it can impact who they bring into the club, whilst it could hinder the development of players. The likes of Jack Butland, Nathan Redmond and most notably Jude Bellingham have come through at St. Andrew’s over the years.

The verdict

This is not good news for Birmingham as the academy has been one of few positives for the club over the years, including this campaign where several players made the step up.

Of course, going to Category Two doesn’t mean you suddenly stop developing players, but it makes things harder and it shows how the current regime have neglected what they had, which is a shame.

In the long-term, the aim for the supporters will be that the takeover goes through and they can then put a focus on the academy.

