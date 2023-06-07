Despite merely spending a year with Birmingham City's first-team, Jude Bellingham's name is etched into the club's recent history.

Having surged through Birmingham's academy, Bellingham graduated to the senior set-up at the age of 16 and went on to register 41 Championship appearances that year, where he scooped the EFL Young Player of the Season award and earned the interest of Europe's elite.

Eventually, German outfit Borussia Dortmund won the tightly-contested race the midfielder's signature, who would have his number 22 shirt retired by the club owing to an inspirational presence to the next generation at Birmingham.

And, over the course of the next three years, Bellingham flourished for Dortmund, playing over 130 times and establishing himself as one of the most efficient midfield players in world football before recently agreeing terms to join Real Madrid, as per The Athletic.

Now, with Dortmund negotiating what promises to represent a significant profit from the reported initial £25m fee that they forked out in 2020, Birmingham look set to gain their own benefits, too.

How much will Birmingham City gain from the Jude Bellingham sale?

According to a separate report from The Athletic, Birmingham will "receive what remains at least five percent" of the total figure that Dortmund gather for Bellingham.

The two clubs have agreed an immediate fee of €100m (£86m), meaning that John Eustace's side can expect to pocket at least £4.3M of that sum for themselves following the England International's departure.

How will the funds from Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid move benefit Birmingham City?

The Bellingham export will aid Birmingham's financial future, with BirminghamLive revealing back in March that the club had incurred a significant pre-tax loss of £24.8m between July 2021 to June 2022.

This surfaced as an almighty 19.3% increase from the year prior when they recorded a more meager loss of £5.5m in the same time period that Bellingham was sold to Dortmund, with the sale providing brief yet important support on that front.

And alternatively, although Birmingham are not necessarily going to invest all the funds harvested from the 19-year-old's forthcoming arrival in the Spanish capital immediately back into their playing squad, it will no doubt give them a crucial degree of leeway in the transfer market as they look to maneuver on a cost-efficient budget while still ensuring that the necessary quality is recruited to stave off the threat of relegation next season.

In more recent years, they have found themselves predominantly reliant on the low-expenditure, low-risk and, in some cases, high-reward business of swooping for loan players and free agents, and even though it is likely Eustace will be shopping those markets yet again this summer, he may just have the scope to have a bit more freedom when it comes to bringing in the players he wants.