Despite a promising and exciting recruitment strategy this summer when it comes to bolstering John Eustace's squad, it was always going to be difficult for Birminghan City to land one of their top targets.

City have re-invested money from the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong and they have a bit of extra spending power behind them in general following the takeover of American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner.

But thanks to his performances in a Blues shirt last season, Auston Trusty was always destined for bigger and better things.

Before arriving at St Andrew's on loan last summer, Trusty's only experience in professional football came in Major League Soccer with multiple clubs, meaning that it was never guaranteed that he would be a top Championship player.

Arsenal clearly saw something in the centre-back though and signed him from Colorado Rapids in January 2022, letting him stay there on loan for another five months before sending him to Birmingham for the entirety of 2022-23.

Trusty became a cult hero at City in the year he was there, playing 48 times in all competitions - mostly at centre-back but he also covered at left-back occasionally - scoring four goals and Birmingham's supporters named him the club's Player of the Year at the end of the season.

His form in the Midlands has also led to his debut for the United States national team and City head coach Eustace has wanted a permanent deal for Trusty for a number of months now - but it looks as though the 24-year-old is destined for Premier League football next season.

That is not with his current club Arsenal though as a new suitor has emerged for his services - ones who are in direct negotiations with the Gunners for his services.

Sheffield United in talks for Trusty

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, newly-promoted side Sheffield United are in talks to sign Trusty for the upcoming Premier League season, with the Blades keen to land the American on a season-long loan deal.

United only have two loan slots for current Premier League players at other clubs to fill and they are eyeing up Trusty to be used as one of them, with a need to add another left-sided defender to compete with Jack Robinson for a starting spot in Paul Heckingbottom's line-up.

It will be somewhat of a blow for Birmingham should they lose out on Trusty, but it was perhaps always going to be expected thanks to his performances last season.

City added Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis earlier in the transfer window and they could be in the market now for another defender as they look set to miss out on Trusty.

Who do Birmingham kick off the 2023-24 season against?

City will make the long trip to South Wales this coming weekend when they get the new Championship season underway.

Eustace's new-look side will take on Swansea City in the first match of the Wagner era, and there's much excitement and expectation of a better campaign than what has transpired in recent years.

The likes of Siriki Dembele, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan are all new faces that will be looking to impress and guide City to the top half of the Championship, with the club finishing in the bottom half for the last seven seasons.