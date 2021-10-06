Birmingham City set for player boost ahead of West Brom clash

Birmingham City’s Neil Etheridge could be available for the game against West Brom on October 15.

The stopper, who had a very good first season with Blues after joining from Cardiff, suffered from Covid-19 in the summer, to the extent that he was hospitalised and left unsure whether he would ‘pull through’.

Therefore, Blues have understandably given Etheridge the time he needs to recover, and he has made just one appearance, in the League Cup, this season.

But, speaking to Birmingham Live, goalkeeper coach Andy Marshall gave a positive update on the stopper, as he revealed the 31-year-old could be in Lee Bowyer’s thoughts for the short trip to The Hawthorns.

“Neil has done fantastic. Obviously with Neil getting ill that had a massive knock to him and thank God he got through it and has come through the other side.

“But Neil is really working his way back to the sort of form that I would like to think that if he is called upon a week on Friday, he would be ready to slip back into our first team.”

Matija Sarkic, who is on loan from Wolves, has been the number one so far this season.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The verdict

Firstly, it’s great to hear that Etheridge is back to full health, which is the main thing, and he is clearly training very well going by Marshall’s comments.

He has proven himself to be a very good performer at this level over the years and his return will be welcome for Bowyer.

However, Sarkic has done well after a concerning pre-season, so it will be interesting to see who does have the gloves for the trip to Albion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.