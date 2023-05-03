In the summer of 2020, Birmingham City sold Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of £25 million at the age of just 17 - and he has gone on to become one of the world's best midfielders.

Bellingham has obvious and undoubted talent ever since he stepped foot into the senior Blues side at the age of 16, and he'd spent just one season in the first-team at St. Andrew's, where he made 44 appearances before heading over to Germany.

He has gone on to star for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and has become a regular in the England national team, and Birmingham fans have watched on with their club having a financial interest in his next move.

That move looks set to come this summer as a deal is close to being wrapped up for the 19-year-old's services.

Who has won the battle for Jude Bellingham's services?

According to reports in Spain from Marca, it is Real Madrid who are set to land Bellingham.

It is claimed that Madrid have been now left alone in the battle to bring Bellingham to the Spanish capital, and they are on the verge of closing a deal for the talented teenager.

And unless there is a breakdown in negotiations from now, Bellingham will become a Madrid player on June 30 and will sign a six-year contract.

How much will Birmingham City earn from Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid?

Marca claim that Dortmund are demanding €140 million for Bellingham, but Madrid are hoping to get the price down to between €100-120 million (£88.2-105.9 million) before closing out the deal.

It was claimed back in November by The Athletic that Birmingham hold the rights to 5 per cent of any future fee for Bellingham, so presuming that Madrid have to pay the full €140 million (£123.5 million) for his services, the Blues would then receive around £6.2 million.

If the price is haggled down to £105.9 million though, then Birmingham's slice would be reduced to £5.3 million.

What will Birmingham City do with the money?

It would be wishful thinking, but John Eustace is unlikely to get that kind of cash to re-invest into his first-team squad.

The Blues spent some money last summer on the likes of bringing Tahith Chong to the club on a permanent basis, but that was in the midst of an expected takeover from Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez.

That failed to transpire and Birmingham remain under their Far East ownership, but reports do suggest that American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is closing in on a takeover of the club.

The current ownership are likely to bank the Bellingham money though, having ran the club at a major financial loss for a number of years, so it isn't expected that Eustace will be given it to bring in new signings.