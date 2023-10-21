Highlights Birmingham City are in advanced talks to bring experienced football recruitment chief Mike Rigg to the club in a key behind-the-scenes role.

Birmingham City are in advanced talks to bring Mike Rigg to the club in an important role behind the scenes.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side are close to appointing the 53-year-old in a recruitment role. Both parties have recently held negotiations over potentially signing for the club in January of next year.

It is believed that a deal is close to being agreed, which would see Rigg make a return to English football.

Rigg is currently working with UAE-based outfit Al-Jazira, where he joined in 2022 following a stint at Burnley.

Who is Mike Rigg?

Rigg has previously worked in English football with the likes of Burnley, Fulham and Manchester City.

The experienced recruitment chief started his career in football with a role as a Technical Director with the Welsh FA, a role he held from January 1995 to June 2001.

Following his stint with the FAW, he signed for Sheffield Wednesday as their Academy Manager.

He was a key part of the club’s transfer recruitment strategy, spent four-and-a-half-years with the Owls before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2005 as their chief scout.

From Blackburn, he later joined Man City as their Technical Director, before departing the club after their first Premier League title triumph under Roberto Mancini in 2012.

Rigg signed for QPR in 2012, spending just five months with the London club before moving to a new role at the FA, becoming their Head of Talent Management.

After two years with the FA, he wound up at Fulham as their Chief Football Officer.

He took a brief break from a role at a club, before signing for Burnley in 2018 as their Technical Director.

Rigg has spent the last year or so in the UAE, having also led a consultancy role during this time.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Birmingham are currently sixth in the Championship table, as the club continues to reshape itself under new ownership.

Wayne Rooney is set to oversee his first game in charge as manager following his arrival during the international break.

The 37-year-old was brought in as a hand-picked replacement for John Eustace, who had enjoyed a successful 15 months with the Blues.

Birmingham are overhauling their structure behind the scenes, with the potential arrival of Rigg just the latest move by the new owners.

The Midlands outfit will be aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League in the near future as part of this new strategy.

Next up for Birmingham is a clash with Middlesbrough at 3pm this afternoon.

Is Mike Rigg a good appointment for Birmingham?

Rigg has a lot of experience working in English football, having been at clubs at the highest level, as well as in the Championship.

He will know what Birmingham are looking to achieve, and will know what structures need to be put in place to bridge the gap to the top division sides.

This is an interesting appointment that could prove quite beneficial.

He won’t arrive until January, so it’s unlikely he’ll have too big of an impact on the upcoming winter window, but he could become a central figure in their summer business in 2024.