Birmingham City set for further punishment

Birmingham City face another EFL charge of investigations into the Championship club’s ownership, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Two separate investigations are said to be ongoing.

According to The Telegraph, Birmingham were charged on Monday due to allegations that they have broken the rules of the EFL’s Owners and Director’s Test.

It is understood that Paul Richardson, Maxi Lopez, and former Charlton chairman Matt Southall have also been charged after their failed takeover last year.

They’re said to be accused of “acquiring full control of the club without prior EFL approval”, which they deny, and will face an independent disciplinary commission later in 2023.

The report claims that a second investigation is ongoing, in which the EFL is looking into who is in control of the club and whether Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (BSHL), the current owners, have broken rules by withholding information about how things are run.

It is thought the EFL could now close to charging the club based on that second, two-year, investigation, which focuses on whether Chinese businessman Wang Yaohui is in control of the club without declaring beneficial ownership.

The club has regularly denied any problems related to the ownership.

There is no precedent for those potential charges but it is said the matter will be considered serious.

Birmingham were handed a nine-point deduction in 2019 for flouting financial rules.

The Verdict

This is clearly a concern for Birmingham.

The ownership has faced plenty of fan pressure this season for their running of the club and it seems they’re now under EFL scrutiny as well.

Both sets of charges are a worry and it remains to be seen what punishment, if any, is handed out if they’re found to be guilty.

John Eustace and his squad have made positive progress on the pitch this season but this threatens to derail that.