Birmingham City are set to be punished by the EFL for breaching rules related to the owners and directors' test.

That is according to a club statement, which reveals a suspended two-point deduction has been handed to the club.

The Birmingham City statement reads: "The Club has cooperated fully with the EFL throughout the investigation and has accepted a two-point deduction, suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season."

"The suspended deduction will only come into effect upon any future breach of the OADT before the end of next season.

"In addition, the Club will make a contribution to the EFL’s costs of the investigation."

Why are Birmingham City being punished?

Back in April, after an investigation into the matter, the EFL released a statement confirming that prospective buyers of Birmingham City - Matthew Southall, Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez - had all admitted to breaching the EFL's owners and directors' test.

At the time, the EFL statement read: "Following a thorough investigation, the three individuals have accepted that they had acquired control of the Club without going through the appropriate sign-off procedure with the EFL. In addition, Mr Southall also accepted a charge of Misconduct after admitting to signing a false declaration regarding his role as a Relevant Person under EFL Regulations."

As part of that ruling, Southall was banned for six months from being a 'relevant person' for six months, whilst Richardson and Lopez were also banned for a period of two and one months respectively.

With those individual punishments having been made public last month, it appears the football club are now in line for sanctions.

Some previous reports on the matter compared the Blues to Rochdale's situation previously, and were expecting the club to be given a six-point suspended deduction, rather than two.

Are the EFL still investigating Birmingham City?

Whilst this does appear to be the end of the Richardson and Lopez matter, unfortunately, Birmingham City do still appear to be under investigation from the EFL with regards to another matter.

As per The Guardian in February, "A separate EFL investigation into the 'ultimate beneficial ownership' of the club is continuing." and with no final verdict on that investigation yet, we have to assume it is still ongoing.

Will this affect Tom Wagner's investment at Birmingham City?

It should not do, although anyone investing will obviously be concerned that a points deduction is looming over the club.

The American financier has reportedly agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the football club, which is now subject to EFL approval.

As part of the deal, Wagner will also acquire the Blues' home stadium - St. Andrews, which is a big positive for the club.

Wagner was in attendance at the final game of the season on Monday, with the Blues defeated by Birmingham City at home.