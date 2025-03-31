Birmingham City have warned supporters against attempting to purchase tickets in the Peterborough United end ahead of the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley next Sunday.

It has been an excellent season for Birmingham, and after cementing their place at the top of the League One table with a 4-1 home win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, they are closing in on an immediate return to the Championship.

League One table (as it stands 31st March) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 37 38 86 2 Wrexham 39 24 77 3 Wycombe Wanderers 38 29 74 4 Charlton Athletic 39 18 69 5 Stockport County 39 19 68 6 Reading 39 6 62 7 Huddersfield Town 38 14 61 8 Bolton Wanderers 38 3 60

In addition to their success in the league, the Blues have also progressed to the final of the Vertu Trophy, where they will face a Peterborough side who will be determined to retain their crown after winning the competition last season.

It will mark Birmingham's first appearance at Wembley since their League Cup final victory over Arsenal in 2011, and the club have already sold out their ticket allocation for the game, with 43,356 supporters expected to make the journey down to the capital next Sunday.

In the latest update provided by the club last week, Peterborough announced that they were approaching the 15,000 mark for tickets sold, and with many Blues supporters still looking to secure entry to the game, some have attempted to purchase tickets in the Posh end.

Birmingham City issue ticket warning ahead of Peterborough United clash

Birmingham released a statement on Monday afternoon urging supporters not to attempt to buy tickets in the Peterborough end for next week's final, and they warned of the potential consequences for those who are found to have breached the rules.

"The Club has been made aware that a number of Birmingham City supporters are attempting to purchase tickets in Peterborough United end for the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday 13 April," the club said on their official website.

"The Club wishes to remind supporters that purchasing a ticket in the opponent’s designated section is a direct violation of stadium regulations.

"Any supporters found to have breached this rule will not only face a club stadium ban, but could face further action from the police.

"The Club takes the safety and integrity of the event seriously, where supporters are encouraged to respect the designated seating arrangements.

"The Club is actively working with Peterborough United to identify individuals attempting to purchase tickets through their channels."

Birmingham City ticket demand underlines Knighthead impact

Despite suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Birmingham are a club that have been galvanised and rejuvenated since the takeover by Knighthead last summer, and the current feel-good factor around St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park is underlined by the huge demand for Wembley tickets.

The Vertu Trophy is a competition often disregarded by sides chasing promotion from League One, but such is the strength of their squad, the Blues have been able to take it seriously this season while still resting players, and while an improving Peterborough should not be underestimated, Chris Davies' men will certainly go into the game as favourites.

Birmingham supporters sold out general admission tickets for next Sunday's clash within 30 minutes of release, so there will no doubt be many who missed out, but the club's statement will hopefully deter anyone from attempting to buy tickets in the Peterborough end.