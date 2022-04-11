Birmingham City send clear transfer message with Leeds United & Manchester United among clubs circling for players

Birmingham City will not be forced into selling any of their promising youngsters this summer, despite Premier League clubs monitoring several starlets at St. Andrew’s.

The academy at Blues has been a constant positive for the club in recent years despite their on-field inconsistencies, with Jude Bellingham the most obvious success story.

Whilst it will be hard to produce another player of his standard, there are several coming through now who the club have high hopes for.

England youth international George Hall is one, with the midfielder believed to be attracting interest from Leeds United and Southampton.

Meanwhile, Jordan James has broke into the first-team and is thought to be on the radar of Wolves and Everton, and it has been claimed over the weekend that Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Nico Gordon after his showings in Lee Bowyer’s side.

However, Birmingham Live have revealed that Blues have no intention of cashing in on those youngsters, or any other highly-rated talents, with the aim to build around that group in the years to come.

The verdict

This is the news that Blues fans would’ve wanted to hear because all supporters want to see talented youngsters come through the academy and make their mark in the first-team.

Perhaps the one major positive this season has been Bowyer’s willingness to turn to youth, with the likes of James and Gordon in particular showing that they are capable at this level.

Of course, it’s one thing saying this and another standing firm if bids do arrive, but concentrating and building on youth is the right way for Birmingham to go in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.